When Is Love Is Blind Series 4 Coming Out And Who's In The Cast?

Love is Blind series four consists of 12 episodes. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

That's right, Love is Blind is already back in our lives with series four. When does it start and who's hoping to fall in love from within the famous pods? Here's all the information from the start date to the cast.

It feels like Love is Blind only recently wrapped on its last season after the drama surrounding Raven Ross and SK Alagbada, but series four is already on its way to Netflix with even more singletons, even more drama and, hopefully, more weddings.

With a brand new cast of contestants hoping to find love from behind a screen, the show will see hopeless romantics from Seattle, Washington in search of The One.

Series four's episodes will drop in batches, with the first five being released on 24th March.

But who are the contestants on Love is Blind series four, when are the episodes coming out and what else can we expect? Here's all the information you need.

Watch the trailer for Love is Blind series four

The trailer for Love is Blind series four teases an eventful season, with a number of proposals, heartfelt confessions and a few doubtful brides and grooms.

It looks like more tense moments at the altar are yet to come, as the trailer ends on Micah telling her fiancé moments before' I do': "In this moment the best thing I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer first."

We'll have to wait for the final couple of episodes to see which couples made it beyond the wedding.

When is Love is Blind series four coming out?

Love is Blind series four drops on Netflix on Friday 24th March, when the first five episodes will be released. Here's when the rest of the episodes will come out:

Week 1 (Friday, March 24): Episodes 1-5

Week 2 (Friday, March 31): Episodes 6-8

Week 3 (Friday, April 7): Episodes 9-11

Week 4 (Friday, April 14): Episode 12

Who is in the cast of Love is Blind series four?

Love is Blind series 4 returns 24th March. Picture: Netflix

30 contestants are looking for love on Love is Blind series 4. Picture: Netflix

Get to know the singletons taking on Love is Blind series four in the video above, but in the meantime here's a complete list of the Love is Blind cast including their ages and job titles.

April, 29, a Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Ryland, 29, Commercial Insurance / Real Estate

Brandie, 39, a Real Estate Broker

Bliss, 33, Senior Program Manager

Juan, 30, Mortgage Loan Officer

Conner, 28, Operations Manager

Marshall, 27, Marketing Manager

Molly, 32, Marriage and Family Therapist

Zack, 31, Criminal Defense Attorney

Irina, 26, Business Owner

Monica, 31, Elementary School Teacher

Bill, 33, Real Estate Investor

Josh 'JP', 30, Plant Operations Director

Kendra, 33, Social Worker

Josh, 31, Project Engineer

Micah, 27, Marketing Manager

Jackelina, 27, Certified Dental Assistant

Amber, 34, Flight Attendant

Kwame, 33, Sales Development Manager

Chelsea, 31, Pediatric Speech and Language Pathologist

Wendi, 28, Aerospace Engineer

Kacia, 31, Family Support Specialist

Brett, 36, Design Director

Ava, 32, Communications Specialist

Jimmy, 29, Technical Product Manager

Jack, 30, Software Sales

Tiffany, 37, Client Lead Recruiter

Quincy, 36, Gym Owner and Fitness Coach

Chris, 32, Technical Recruiter

Paul, 29, Environmental Scientist

