When Is Love Is Blind Series 4 Coming Out And Who's In The Cast?
21 March 2023, 16:33
That's right, Love is Blind is already back in our lives with series four. When does it start and who's hoping to fall in love from within the famous pods? Here's all the information from the start date to the cast.
It feels like Love is Blind only recently wrapped on its last season after the drama surrounding Raven Ross and SK Alagbada, but series four is already on its way to Netflix with even more singletons, even more drama and, hopefully, more weddings.
With a brand new cast of contestants hoping to find love from behind a screen, the show will see hopeless romantics from Seattle, Washington in search of The One.
Series four's episodes will drop in batches, with the first five being released on 24th March.
But who are the contestants on Love is Blind series four, when are the episodes coming out and what else can we expect? Here's all the information you need.
Watch the trailer for Love is Blind series four
The trailer for Love is Blind series four teases an eventful season, with a number of proposals, heartfelt confessions and a few doubtful brides and grooms.
It looks like more tense moments at the altar are yet to come, as the trailer ends on Micah telling her fiancé moments before' I do': "In this moment the best thing I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer first."
We'll have to wait for the final couple of episodes to see which couples made it beyond the wedding.
When is Love is Blind series four coming out?
Love is Blind series four drops on Netflix on Friday 24th March, when the first five episodes will be released. Here's when the rest of the episodes will come out:
- Week 1 (Friday, March 24): Episodes 1-5
- Week 2 (Friday, March 31): Episodes 6-8
- Week 3 (Friday, April 7): Episodes 9-11
- Week 4 (Friday, April 14): Episode 12
Who is in the cast of Love is Blind series four?
Get to know the singletons taking on Love is Blind series four in the video above, but in the meantime here's a complete list of the Love is Blind cast including their ages and job titles.
- April, 29, a Sales & Marketing Coordinator
- Ryland, 29, Commercial Insurance / Real Estate
- Brandie, 39, a Real Estate Broker
- Bliss, 33, Senior Program Manager
- Juan, 30, Mortgage Loan Officer
- Conner, 28, Operations Manager
- Marshall, 27, Marketing Manager
- Molly, 32, Marriage and Family Therapist
- Zack, 31, Criminal Defense Attorney
- Irina, 26, Business Owner
- Monica, 31, Elementary School Teacher
- Bill, 33, Real Estate Investor
- Josh 'JP', 30, Plant Operations Director
- Kendra, 33, Social Worker
- Josh, 31, Project Engineer
- Micah, 27, Marketing Manager
- Jackelina, 27, Certified Dental Assistant
- Amber, 34, Flight Attendant
- Kwame, 33, Sales Development Manager
- Chelsea, 31, Pediatric Speech and Language Pathologist
- Wendi, 28, Aerospace Engineer
- Kacia, 31, Family Support Specialist
- Brett, 36, Design Director
- Ava, 32, Communications Specialist
- Jimmy, 29, Technical Product Manager
- Jack, 30, Software Sales
- Tiffany, 37, Client Lead Recruiter
- Quincy, 36, Gym Owner and Fitness Coach
- Chris, 32, Technical Recruiter
- Paul, 29, Environmental Scientist
