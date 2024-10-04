Love Is Blind season 7 new episodes: Here's when episode 7 comes out on Netflix

Love Is Blind next episode release time: When does episode 7 come out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 will be released on Netflix every Wednesday. Here's the full schedule – including the reunion episode release date.

Love Is Blind season 7 has officially arrived on Netflix with the first six episodes dropping all at once – but when does the next episode come out? And how many episodes are there?

Netflix's popular dating experiment series is back, back, back again with 29 single contestants all hoping to find love and get engaged without laying eyes on each other. Season 7 is set in Washington D.C., and includes multiple scientists, a lawyer, some military veterans, a journalist and, for the first time ever, two sisters.

The brand new season will consist of 12 episodes (including the finale), but only six have been released so far. Here's your full rundown of when the next episode of Love Is Blind season 7 comes out.

When does the next episode of Love Is Blind seaason 7 come out on Netflix?

When does the next episode of Love Is Blind come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind season 7 episodes: Here's when the next one comes out

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 were released on October 2nd and are currently available to stream. The next six episodes will be released in weekly batches, dropping on Wednesdays. The season finale will air at the end of October.

The next episode of Love Is Blind season 7 will be released on Wednesday October 9th at midnight Pacific time.

Here's the full episode release schedule for Love Is Blind season 7:

Episode 7 - October 9th

Episode 8 - October 9th

Episode 9 - October 9th

Episode 10 - October 16th

Episode 11 - October 16th

Episode 12 - October 23th

Watch the trailer for Love Is Blind UK - The Reunion

What time does Love Is Blind season 7 next episode come out on Netflix?

The next three episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 will drop on Netflix on October 9th at midnight PT/3AM ET.

All episodes will be released at the same time, globally, which means it'll become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Here are the Love Is Blind season 7 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CEST) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM

Love Is Blind season 7: When will the reunion episode be released? Picture: Netflix

When does Love Is Blind season 7 reunion come out?

Towards the end of the season, Netflix will announce a reunion episode that will drop after all the other episodes have aired. Viewers will have to wait a couple of weeks before the reunion episode release is announced.

The season finale will air on October 23rd, so expect a reunion episode to drop within a week or so after that date.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it as soon as we have more info.

