Love Is Blind season 7 new episodes: Here's when episode 7 comes out on Netflix

4 October 2024, 16:20

Love Is Blind next episode release time: When does episode 7 come out on Netflix
Love Is Blind next episode release time: When does episode 7 come out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 will be released on Netflix every Wednesday. Here's the full schedule – including the reunion episode release date.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Is Blind season 7 has officially arrived on Netflix with the first six episodes dropping all at once – but when does the next episode come out? And how many episodes are there?

Netflix's popular dating experiment series is back, back, back again with 29 single contestants all hoping to find love and get engaged without laying eyes on each other. Season 7 is set in Washington D.C., and includes multiple scientists, a lawyer, some military veterans, a journalist and, for the first time ever, two sisters.

The brand new season will consist of 12 episodes (including the finale), but only six have been released so far. Here's your full rundown of when the next episode of Love Is Blind season 7 comes out.

When does the next episode of Love Is Blind seaason 7 come out on Netflix?

When does the next episode of Love Is Blind come out on Netflix?
When does the next episode of Love Is Blind come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind season 7 episodes: Here's when the next one comes out

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 were released on October 2nd and are currently available to stream. The next six episodes will be released in weekly batches, dropping on Wednesdays. The season finale will air at the end of October.

  • The next episode of Love Is Blind season 7 will be released on Wednesday October 9th at midnight Pacific time.

Here's the full episode release schedule for Love Is Blind season 7:

  • Episode 7 - October 9th
  • Episode 8 - October 9th
  • Episode 9 - October 9th
  • Episode 10 - October 16th
  • Episode 11 - October 16th
  • Episode 12 - October 23th

Watch the trailer for Love Is Blind UK - The Reunion

What time does Love Is Blind season 7 next episode come out on Netflix?

  • The next three episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 will drop on Netflix on October 9th at midnight PT/3AM ET.

All episodes will be released at the same time, globally, which means it'll become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Here are the Love Is Blind season 7 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CEST) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM
Love Is Blind season 7: When will the reunion episode be released?
Love Is Blind season 7: When will the reunion episode be released? Picture: Netflix

When does Love Is Blind season 7 reunion come out?

Towards the end of the season, Netflix will announce a reunion episode that will drop after all the other episodes have aired. Viewers will have to wait a couple of weeks before the reunion episode release is announced.

The season finale will air on October 23rd, so expect a reunion episode to drop within a week or so after that date.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it as soon as we have more info.

Read more about Love Is Blind here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Andrew Garfield says he's never used his real voice in a movie until now

Andrew Garfield says he's never used his real accent in a movie until We Live In Time

How Old Were Lyle And Erik Menendez When They Killed Their Parents? Their Ages Explained

How Old Were Lyle And Erik Menendez When They Killed Their Parents?

Paul Brunson responds to angry MAFS fans

MAFS' Paul C Brunson reveals filming secret amid Eve and Charlie backlash

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

Meet Amy Kenyon from Married at First Sight UK

Who is Amy from Married at First Sight UK? Age, job, where she's from and link to past MAFS groom
Meet Luke Debono from MAFS UK

Who is Luke from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram, where he's from and more

What happened to Dominique Dunne? How she was connected to the Menendez brothers trial

What happened to Dominique Dunne? How she was connected to the Menendez brothers trial

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

Heartstopper season 4: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Heartstopper season 4: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits