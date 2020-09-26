Will There Be A Second Series Of Little Mix: The Search?

Little Mix’s talent show, The Search, already has fans hoping for a second series.

Little Mix stars Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall are back on our Saturday night TV screens with their brand new reality competition series, The Search – but will there be another series hosted by the girls?

It’s already guaranteed Little Mix’s The Search – hosted by comedian Chris Ramsey – will have strong viewing figures, as the girls have a huge fanbase of Mixers.

And while the girls are on the hunt for the nation’s next biggest group, who will join Little Mix on their 2021 tour, fans already want to know whether there will be another series.

Little Mix: The Search is underway. Picture: BBC

Will there be a second series of Little Mix: The Search?

Little Mix: The Search is hosted by Chris Ramsey. Picture: BBC

A second series of The Search is yet to be confirmed by Little Mix or the BBC, because shows are usually green lit for a second season once producers get an idea of viewing figures.

Little Mix are searching for a boy band, girl band, or mixed group to join them on their 2021 tour as part of The Search winner’s prize.

Whether Little Mix plan to tour in 2022 as well may also affect the girls’ decision on a potential second series of The Search.

This page will be updated with any more information on a future series of The Search.

