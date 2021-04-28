Lana Condor And Cole Sprouse Starring In Sci-Fi Rom-Com Together

Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse are starring in a sci-fi rom-com together. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse are working on a new rom-com together called Moonshot.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor and Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse have been announced as the leads in a new space-themed rom-com, Moonshot.

The movie is coming to HBO Max and has a producer on board who also worked on Riverdale, Sarah Schechter.

It's also by the same production company as My Policeman starring Harry Styles, which has just begun shooting, so we know it's going to one to add to the watch list!

The Kissing Booth 3 Release Date Confirmed & Everything You Need To Know

According to Deadline, the film is set in a future where Mars has been colonised by the best of humanity and two “very different” college students sneak onboard a space shuttle to be reunited with their partners on the red planet.

Lana Condor rose to fame on To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Picture: Lana Condor/Instagram

Announcing his part in the film, Cole said on Instagram: “I’m the last person you want to be trapped on a spacecraft with.

“The timeless @lanacondor and I are making a movie on mars...or at least Atlanta. Very excited to be working with #christopherwinterbauer.”

Cole Sprouse has starred on Riverdale since 2017. Picture: Getty

Lana played the loveable Lara Jean in the To All the Boys franchise on Netflix until the third and final instalment was released in February this year.

Meanwhile, Cole has played Jughead on Riverdale on The CW since 2017.

It's not yet know which role Cole will play in the upcoming Moonshot.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital