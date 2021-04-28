Lana Condor And Cole Sprouse Starring In Sci-Fi Rom-Com Together

28 April 2021, 16:26

Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse are starring in a sci-fi rom-com together
Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse are starring in a sci-fi rom-com together. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse are working on a new rom-com together called Moonshot.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor and Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse have been announced as the leads in a new space-themed rom-com, Moonshot.

The movie is coming to HBO Max and has a producer on board who also worked on Riverdale, Sarah Schechter.

It's also by the same production company as My Policeman starring Harry Styles, which has just begun shooting, so we know it's going to one to add to the watch list!

The Kissing Booth 3 Release Date Confirmed & Everything You Need To Know

According to Deadline, the film is set in a future where Mars has been colonised by the best of humanity and two “very different” college students sneak onboard a space shuttle to be reunited with their partners on the red planet.

Lana Condor rose to fame on To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Lana Condor rose to fame on To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Picture: Lana Condor/Instagram

Announcing his part in the film, Cole said on Instagram: “I’m the last person you want to be trapped on a spacecraft with.

“The timeless @lanacondor and I are making a movie on mars...or at least Atlanta. Very excited to be working with #christopherwinterbauer.”

Cole Sprouse has starred on Riverdale since 2017
Cole Sprouse has starred on Riverdale since 2017. Picture: Getty

Lana played the loveable Lara Jean in the To All the Boys franchise on Netflix until the third and final instalment was released in February this year.

Meanwhile, Cole has played Jughead on Riverdale on The CW since 2017.

It's not yet know which role Cole will play in the upcoming Moonshot.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Bella and Gigi Hadid are best friends as well as sisters

Gigi And Bella Hadid’s Sweetest & Coolest Sibling Moments

Who is Jacob Elordi dating in 2021?

Who Is Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriend? His Exes And Dating History Revealed

Inside Aaron Taylor-Johnson's relationship with wife Sam Taylor-Johnson amid divorce rumours.

How Did Aaron Taylor-Johnson Meet His Wife Sam? Inside Their Relationship Amid Divorce Rumours
Khloe Kardashian and Jacqueline Jossa are thought to have connected through Caitlyn Jenner.

Jacqueline Jossa Explains Khloe Kardashian Friendship After ‘Bonding Over Insecurities’

Everything we know about Billie Eilish's second album

Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' Album Release Date, Track List And All The Details You Need

Billie Eilish

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae have a close friendship.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae’s Friendship: From How They Met To Dating Rumours

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish