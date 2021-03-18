Josephine Langford Shares Sadness Over Wrapping On Last Two After Movies

18 March 2021, 13:01

Josephine Langford said she was 'sad' to wrap filming the After movies
Josephine Langford said she was 'sad' to wrap filming the After movies. Picture: Getty / Voltage Pictures
After’s Tessa actress Josephine Langford ‘hasn’t accepted’ that filming on the last two movies has wrapped.

The next two After movies, After We Fell and After Ever Happy, were shot back to back in 2020, with filming wrapping at the end of the year.

And as fans await the release date of the third instalment Tessa actress Josephine Langford, who stars opposite Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Hardin) in the movies, has opened up on her sadness at completing work on the movies.

In an interview with TooFab Josephine revealed what it was like on the final days of set.

She said: "It's always funny finishing a movie because there's never really this big last day with all the cast where it ends. It's always like people are wrapping ... [there's a] three, four, five-week-long process when cast members are like dropping off.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin play Tess and Hardin in After
Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin play Tess and Hardin in After. Picture: Getty

"I feel like with these films it's always me doing some random thing like rolling out of the bed or sitting in a bathtub as the actual last thing in the last shot."

Josephine also praised author of the After franchise Anna Todd for creating a storyline so many fans are invested in.

"She's the one who wrote these books and really drove this huge amount of attention to them. There's probably a lot of different things, but the story pulls you in because it's just a rollercoaster and you don't know what's going to happen next."

The final two After movies have been filmed
The final two After movies have been filmed. Picture: Voltage Pictures

She added: “And then when you're reading a book or watching a film, you go, 'Oh, okay, everything's fine now.' And [then] there's something else happens. So I think I would probably attribute [the movie's success] to just the story and the ebbs and flows of it.

“I also think sometimes there's just something about things which people love and you don't know what that X-factor is."

The first teaser for After We Fell was released in February and a 2021 release date is said to be on the cards.

