Is Johnny Depp Dating 'Made In Chelsea' Star Sophie Hermann?

Johnny Depp and Made In Chelsea's Sophie Hermann romantically linked. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @xxsophiehermannxx

Hollywood royalty Johnny Depp is rumoured to be romantically linked to 'Made In Chelsea's' Sophie Hermann after the two met in London and hit it off in a seriously WTF couple moment...

Johnny Depp and Made In Chelsea's Sophie Hermann are rumoured to have hit it off and become romantically linked after meeting in London this summer, according to German publication RTL.

They claim the German model-turned reality star and the Pirates of the Caribbean star first met in The Corinthia hotel, and after getting on well, 33-year-old Sophie 'slipped her phone number between the strings of his guitar.'

It is then said they have 'spoken on the phone' on numerous occasions since their encounter, sparking romance rumours.

Johnny Depp in London on the final day of his libel trial. Picture: Getty

As most people on planet earth are aware, Johnny has been in London for the past few months over the summer for a highly publicised High Court libel trial against The Sun who branded him a 'wife beater'.

It has also involved his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and the pair have exchanged bitter anecdotes from their rocky relationship that have been splashed across the media throughout the duration of the trial.

However, it seems the 57-year-old may be ready to get back out there and date, perhaps even with the E4 star.

Sophie first debuted on MIC back in 2013 but took an extended break in 2015, making her dramatic return in 2017, where she has been a staple member of the cast ever since.

Despite being incredibly close and flirtatious friends with co-star, Fredrick Ferrier, the pair have never become an item, leaving her open to cracking on with Mr. Depp!

It would definitely be one of the most WTF celeb couples out there- but hey crazier things have happened.

We'd also be absolutely living for Johnny to turn up at one of the dramatic dinner parties we see on the show.

