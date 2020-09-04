Where Is 'Love Island USA' Filmed? Series 2 In Las Vegas Hotel For Quarantined Show

'Love Island USA' has kicked off and the good news is it's airing over here in the UK- so, how are they filming during a pandemic and where is the hotel based?

Love Island USA is here to fill the dating show-sized hole in our lives and we're likely in for a very different series, not only as the contestants are a whole different nationality, but because it's filmed in another location, thousands of miles away.

So, where is the American version of the show filmed and how are filming in the midst of a pandemic?

We've got everything you need to know about the unique production process for the show...

Love Island USA films in Las Vegas hotel due to Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/ Love Island USA Instagram

Where is Love Island USA filmed?

Unlike the original Love Island, which is infamously filmed in sunny Mallorca, the American version is heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, which, to be fair to it, is also pretty sunny.

But infamously boiling hot?!

We're intrigued to see how the contestants manage to keep the make-up from sliding off in the blazing head of the Nevada desert, where temperatures regularly reach 40 centigrade.

How are Love Island filming during the pandemic? Quarantine hotel revealed...

A hotel on the Las Vegas strip has been transformed into a 'Love Island' villa. Picture: Instagram @LoveIslandUSA

In order to keep the contestants and crew safe throughout filming, they've taken the show away from a villa and into a hotel in Las Vegas, The Cromwell, a luxury resort that looks like it's going to keep the islanders (or, hoteliers?) very happy for a couple of weeks.

The show has revealed production will take place in a 'bubble' and all safety precautions will be taken, from regular testing, cleaning PPE and monitoring for symptoms.

"The iconic hotel has been transformed into a fun and sexy villa."

It has pools, jacuzzis, the infamous fire pit, and all the usual decor we're used to seeing on the UK version- they've redone it almost exactly!

*Tiny spoiler ahead*

The classic 'Love Island' outdoor area has been fitted into a Vegas hotel. Picture: Instagram @LoveIslandUSA

Don't head to the official Instagram page if you don't want any spoilers, but the usually beachy backdrop has been replaced with the bright lights of Sin City, which is going to take a minute to get our heads around, but we reckon it could make for a great series!

Why isn't Love Island USA series 2 filmed in Fiji like series 1?

Yes, the first ever series of the show took off to the tropical island of Fiji, but guys, there's a pandemic on, so unsurprisingly they've had to keep it stateside for the second round!

They've clearly put a ton of time and effort into changing an entire hotel around, so we're honestly so excited for the series- it's been too long since we've had any drama!

Love Island USA began on 24 August on CBS stateside.

UK viewers can watch Love Island USA when it begins ITV2 on Monday 7 September at 9pm.

Good news, It will be on every night!

Buzzing.

