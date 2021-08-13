Joey King’s On-Screen Transformation Through The Kissing Booth Movies As The Cast Say Goodbye

Joey King said goodbye to Elle in The Kissing Booth 3, so we’re taking a look at the actress’ transformation throughout the franchise.

The Kissing Booth film series has finally come to an end, leaving us manifesting a fourth film after that final scene with Elle and Noah (Joey King and Jacob Elordi).

When the third film wrapped, Joey said she “loved’ that her character made a decision for herself, seemingly closing the chapter on The Kissing Booth films forever.

The first movie came out way back in May 2018, when Joey was just 18 years old, so we’re taking a look back at the star’s on-screen transformation.

Elle and Lee in The Kissing Booth 1. Picture: Netflix

Elle and Noah in The Kissing Booth's first movie. Picture: Netflix

Elle at the end of the first Kissing Booth movie. Picture: Netflix

In The Kissing Booth part one, Elle, Noah and Lee are a group of high school students with long hair all round – even Jacob had tousled wavy locks.

Elle was far from making decisions about her future, instead enjoying her first summer of love after falling for BFF Lee’s older brother Noah.

Her youth is too relatable on-screen, with Joey’s character opting for preppy dresses and a prom gown to suit every other high school rom com.

It may have only been five years ago that it was made, but Joey looked a lot younger in her Netflix film debut.

Joey King as Elle in The Kissing Booth 2. Picture: Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2. Picture: Netflix

Joey King wore a wig for The Kissing Booth 2 and 3. Picture: Netflix

For the second and third films, which were shot back-to-back, Joey had to wear a wig after shaving her head to portray Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act.

Elle’s hair looked somewhat darker in the second film and her preppy look was here to stay, with a more edgier style that teens tend to get toward the end of high school.

By the time they shot the third instalment, Joey’s hair had grown back a little and fans got to see her au naturalé locks in the final scene of the movie, when it flashes forward to six years in the future.

Joey actually shared pictures of herself on Instagram of her first and final days on the set of the films, in snaps taken five years apart.

Joey King kept her hair natural for the final Kissing Booth 3 scene. Picture: Netflix

In the first, she’s seen posing in her dressing gown with her natural short hair in waves, months before it was shaved off.

And in the last, she’s perched on The Kissing Booth with her more-recent pixie crop style, posing on the steps of the iconic set.

