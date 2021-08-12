Who Does Elle End Up With In The Kissing Booth 3?

Fans are sad about the end of The Kissing Booth 3. Picture: Netflix

The Kissing Booth 3 is full of teenage angst and even more heartbreak, but who does Elle end up with, and is it Noah?

*Major The Kissing Booth 3 spoilers ahead, obviously*

The Kissing Booth 3 well and truly broke us as Elle (Joey King) debated whether to follow boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) to Harvard or best friend Lee to Berkley.

Things were made even harder by Marco (Taylor Zakhar-Perez) who tells Elle he still has feelings for her, all the while Elle is simply trying to have a final summer of fun at the beach house for goodness sake.

Elle and Noah break up in The Kissing Booth 3. Picture: Netflix

If that wasn’t enough emotional turmoil to deal with as an 18-year-old, Elle is then confronted by Noah about her college future after he sees her acceptance letter to Berkeley without her knowing.

He tells her: "Elle, you and I have been trying so hard... Maybe sometimes loving each other just isn't enough," and encourages to her to make a college decision for herself by breaking up with her.

Yes, we are still weeping about it.

Who does Elle end up with in The Kissing Booth 3?

Elle ends up with neither Noah or Marco, or Lee for that matter, and by the end of the film she’s riding solo, making decisions for herself.

It might not be the romcom ending we wanted, but it’s what the world needed tbh.

Marco shows up to tell Elle he still has feelings for her in The Kissing Booth 3. Picture: Netflix

The Kissing Booth 3 ends with Elle making a decision for herself. Picture: Netflix

Instead of Harvard or Berkley, Elle applies to the University of Southern California to do game design – and gets in!

Joey said of her character's decision: "I think she learned that you have to make decisions for yourself in order to be truly happy. I've always loved this character's dedication to her relationships. But I also love when she decides she should think for herself and no one else."

The film ends with a flash forward to six years in the future, Elle is developing her own game and has a snazzy new short hair cut, Noah is getting job offers at law firms, and Lee is engaged to high school girlfriend Rachel.

After Elle and Noah bump into each other, he promises a motorcycle ride when he’s back in town, which fans get to see in the final moments of the movie.

Does this mean we’ll get a fourth film? We really hope so…

