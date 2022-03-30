‘It’s A Sin’, Olly Alexander And 'An Audience With Adele' Among BAFTA TV Nominations

It's A Sin has been nominated for 11 TV BAFTAs. Picture: Channel 4

‘Its A Sin’ dominates this year’s BAFTA TV nominations with a whopping 11 nominations including nods to star of the series Years and Years’ Olly Alexander.

It’s A Sin is leading the nominations for this year’s TV BAFTAs, with 11 nominations for the show starring Olly Alexander and Lydia West.

The Channel 4 series was TV’s biggest talking point last year, telling the story of Ritchie (played by Alexander) living in 1980s London while AIDS devastated the lives of gay men.

Olly is now up for the prestigious leading actor award and Julia, who played his friend Jill, has a nomination for leading actress.

Olly Alexander is up for BAFTA TV's Leading Actor award. Picture: Channel 4

The pop star is in the same category as the likes of David Thewlis for Landscapers and Sean Bean for Time.

It’s A Sin has also received nominations for best mini-series and supporting actor for its stars Callum Scott Howells, who played Colin, David Carlyle, who played Gregory, and Omari Douglas, who played Roscoe.

The series also has a nomination for the scene in which Colin is diagnosed with AIDS.

Fellow pop star Adele could also see a moment from An Audience With Adele scoop an award after the touching moment she was reunited with her old school teacher, Ms McDonald.

An Audience With Adele is up for must-see moment. Picture: ITV

Squid Game producers Hwang Dong-hyuk and Kim Ji-yeon with star Park Hae-soo. Picture: Getty

The heartfelt scene is up for Virgin Media’s must-see moment which is voted for by the public but is up against I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! For Ant and Dec’s regular digs at the government’s lockdown parties.

Netflix hit Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light game is also in the running.

The record-breaking series is also in the International category where producers Hwang Dong-hyuk and Kim Ji-Yeon have nominations.

The TV BAFTAs will take place on Sunday 8 May at the Royal Festival Hall.

