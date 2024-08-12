It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book

12 August 2024, 17:37

It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book
It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, Sony Pictures Releasing / Everett Collection
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover has also admitted that she made a mistake with the original ages of Lily and Ryle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni has explained why there's a significant difference between Lily and Ryle's ages in the film and in the books.

As soon as the It Ends With Us cast was revealed, there was some backlash from fans of the original books over their ages. While many people were excited to see Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni portray Lily and Ryle, others were concerned that the actors weren't the right fit for the characters. The cast are notably older than both Lily and Ryle are in the books.

Now, Justin Baldoni and author Colleen Hoover have defended their decision to age up Lily and Ryle in the movie.

How old are Lily and Ryle in It Ends With Us?

Watch the It Ends With Us trailer

In the original It Ends With Us book, Lily Bloom is a recent college graduate and she is just 23-years-old. As for Ryle Kincaid, he's a 30-year-old neurosurgeon and there's a seven year gap between him and Lily. In real life, Blake Lively is 36-years-old and Justin Baldoni is 40 years old. This makes them both over 10 years older than the original characters.

However, the film depicts Lily and Ryle in their mid thirties and now Justin has opened up about the decision to age up both of the characters. Talking to Entertainment Weekly about the initial backlash, Justin said: "When you have a book that is so in the zeitgeist, especially on a TikTok and Instagram, you're always going to have online chatter."

He added: "It didn't really bother me because the fact that they were talking about it was a beautiful thing. If nobody talks about your book adaptation, then I feel like that's more of a problem. Then we should be worried."

Explaining his vision for the movie, Justin said: "I just knew from the beginning the type of movie I wanted to make was not about a 23-year-old girl . I wanted women of all ages to be able to see themselves, and aging up the characters, I think, really helps it become a universal story, and it takes it out of the YA genre."

He then praised Blake adding: "I believed, from the beginning, that Blake Lively is aspirational to young women and would never be seen as too old once they saw the movie."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us. Picture: Sony Pictures Releasing / Everett Collection / Alamy

There was actually some controversy with the It Ends With Us book over Ryle being too young to be a neurosurgeon (usually it requires years of training to the point where you would have to be in your mid-thirties to be one). In an appearance at the book festival Book Bonanza in 2023, Colleen Hoover said she saw the film as a chance to correct Lily and Ryle's ages.

Colleen explained: "Back when I wrote It Ends With Us, the new adult [genre] was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn't know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon."

She added: "As I started making this movie, I'm like, we need to age them [up], because I messed up. So that's my fault."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

What Happens In The It Ends With Us Books? The It Starts With Us Plot Explained

What Happens In It Starts With Us? It Ends With Us Book Sequel Summary Explained

Meet Love Is Blind: UK hosts Emma and Matt

Who Are The Love Is Blind UK Hosts? Meet Matt And Emma Willis

The Umbrella Academy's Five and Lila affair plot twist has been slammed by fans

The Umbrella Academy Fans Slam "Unnecessary" Five And Lila Season 4 Storyline

Love is Blind's Benaiah spoke about his vision for an ideal marriage

Benaiah From 'Love Is Blind UK' Hints He’s Still Single

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Love Island

Grace and Reuben make their relationship 'Instagram official'

Love Island's Grace And Reuben Take Next Step In Their Relationship

Love Island

Wil surprised Uma with a holiday for her birthday

Inside Love Island's Uma's Huge Birthday Surprise From Boyfriend Wil

Love Island

Are Jessy and Joey still together after Love Island?

Are Love Island's Joey And Jessy Still Together?

Love Island

Jessy Potts addresses split rumours

Jessy Potts Responds To Joey Essex Split Rumours

Love Island

How To Watch It Ends With Us Online Via Streaming

When Will It Ends With Us Be On Netflix? How To Watch The Movie Online Via Streaming

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits