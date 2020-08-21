Where Are 'The Inbetweeners' Cast Now & What Have They Starred In?

Where are the cast of 'The Inbetweeners' now? Picture: The Inbetweeners 2/ Film4

'The Inbetweeners 2' is one of the most classic comedies of all time, with more awkward encounters than ever before- so, where are the cast now since the series ended?

The Inbetweeners 2 was the final instalment of the comedy series that took a spin on the big screen that saw Will, Jay, Simon and Neil fly the next, heading to university and on pretty tragic gap years that serve some hilarious and excruciating moments.

So, where are the cast since the final movie dropped in 2014?

You've probably seen the actors popping up all over the place, so let's look at all the roles they've taken on since the iconic , BAFTA award winning, Channel 4 series that shot them all to stardom.

Simon Bird

Simon Bird stars in another Channel 4 comedy 'Friday Night Dinner'. Picture: Getty

Although the 36-year-old is undoubtedly still best known for his portrayal of the incredibly nerdy Will McKenzie on the smash hit comedy, Simon continued on to star as Adam Goodman in the Channel 4 comedy series Friday Night Dinner.

The series has been airing since 2011 and its sixth series which aired this year was its last.

Simon has been married since 2012, having met his wife at Cambridge University, and they have one son together.

James Buckley

As James's Instagram bio so aptly describes him, "Actor, Husband, Father Completed It Mate (I'm jay from the inbetweeners)", the actor has carried on in the industry appearing in various comedies.

One of these was White Gold with his former co-star, Joe Thomas (Simon), which is giving us serious inception vibes.

He most recently took part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C and we've heard from reliable sources if you sling him a couple of hundred quid he'll record you a birthday message as Jay, which honestly sounds priceless.

He is married and has two children!

Blake Harrison

Blake, AKA, Neil, has also carried on acting and appeared in a whole load of shows ranging from Comedy Central's Drunk Histories to A Very English Scandal and as you can see, is very much still into comedy, as most of the boys are.

He also starred in the 2016 remake of Dad's Army and is married with two children and lives in Kent!

Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas at "The Festival" World Premiere in 2018. Picture: Getty

Joe, who played Simon, moved on swiftly from The Inbetweeners, landing a leading role in another iconic Channel 4 comedy, Fresh Meat, playing Kingsley Owen in 2011.

As we stated earlier, he and co-star James Buckley (Jay), then starred in BBC sitcom White Gold.

You may not know this, but Joe started dating his Inbetweeners co-star Hannah Tointon back in 2012, with the pair getting engaged in 2017!

They both starred in 2018 film The Festival, which is pretty much an Inbetweeners style hapless comedy.

