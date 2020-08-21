Where Are 'The Inbetweeners' Cast Now & What Have They Starred In?

21 August 2020, 15:38

Where are the cast of 'The Inbetweeners' now?
Where are the cast of 'The Inbetweeners' now? Picture: The Inbetweeners 2/ Film4

'The Inbetweeners 2' is one of the most classic comedies of all time, with more awkward encounters than ever before- so, where are the cast now since the series ended?

The Inbetweeners 2 was the final instalment of the comedy series that took a spin on the big screen that saw Will, Jay, Simon and Neil fly the next, heading to university and on pretty tragic gap years that serve some hilarious and excruciating moments.

Here's Why The Inbetweeners Has Been Removed From YouTube

So, where are the cast since the final movie dropped in 2014?

You've probably seen the actors popping up all over the place, so let's look at all the roles they've taken on since the iconic , BAFTA award winning, Channel 4 series that shot them all to stardom.

Simon Bird

Simon Bird stars in another Channel 4 comedy 'Friday Night Dinner'
Simon Bird stars in another Channel 4 comedy 'Friday Night Dinner'. Picture: Getty

Although the 36-year-old is undoubtedly still best known for his portrayal of the incredibly nerdy Will McKenzie on the smash hit comedy, Simon continued on to star as Adam Goodman in the Channel 4 comedy series Friday Night Dinner.

The series has been airing since 2011 and its sixth series which aired this year was its last.

Simon has been married since 2012, having met his wife at Cambridge University, and they have one son together.

James Buckley

View this post on Instagram

Is it 3:30 yet? #rickenbacker #330

A post shared by James Buckley (@buxtagram) on

As James's Instagram bio so aptly describes him, "Actor, Husband, Father Completed It Mate (I'm jay from the inbetweeners)", the actor has carried on in the industry appearing in various comedies.

One of these was White Gold with his former co-star, Joe Thomas (Simon), which is giving us serious inception vibes.

He most recently took part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C and we've heard from reliable sources if you sling him a couple of hundred quid he'll record you a birthday message as Jay, which honestly sounds priceless.

He is married and has two children!

Blake Harrison

Blake, AKA, Neil, has also carried on acting and appeared in a whole load of shows ranging from Comedy Central's Drunk Histories to A Very English Scandal and as you can see, is very much still into comedy, as most of the boys are.

He also starred in the 2016 remake of Dad's Army and is married with two children and lives in Kent!

Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas at "The Festival" World Premiere in 2018
Joe Thomas at "The Festival" World Premiere in 2018. Picture: Getty

Joe, who played Simon, moved on swiftly from The Inbetweeners, landing a leading role in another iconic Channel 4 comedy, Fresh Meat, playing Kingsley Owen in 2011.

As we stated earlier, he and co-star James Buckley (Jay), then starred in BBC sitcom White Gold.

You may not know this, but Joe started dating his Inbetweeners co-star Hannah Tointon back in 2012, with the pair getting engaged in 2017!

They both starred in 2018 film The Festival, which is pretty much an Inbetweeners style hapless comedy.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV News

More News

See more More News

After We Collided fans were hoping for the scene with Hardin's mum to make it to the movie

After We Collided: Never-Before-Seen Teaser Confirms Fan-Favourite Scene Will Air

Harry Styles' fans have been discussing the rumour on Twitter

Harry Styles Rumoured To Join Ryan Tedder’s Concert Docu-Series ‘One Night Only’

Adele has transformed her appearance since entering the spotlight

Adele’s Transformation Through The Years: Pictures Of The Singer Then And Now

Adele

Little Mix's original name was Rhythmix

What Was Little Mix's Original Name And Why Did They Change It?

James Charles apologises for calling out Lauren Conrad's beauty line

James Charles Slams 'The Hills' Star Lauren Conrad's Make-Up Line For Sending Him Empty PR Box
Joey King shared a series of pictures with her dog Charlie

Joey King Remembers ‘Sidekick’ Dog After Announcing He Died In Heartfelt Post

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters