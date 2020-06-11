Here's Why The Inbetweeners Has Been Removed From YouTube

The Inbetweeners has been removed from YouTube. Picture: The Inbetweeners

The sitcom has been removed from the online video streaming service.

The Inbetweeners has been removed from YouTube, angering many of the show's longtime fans.

The show's official YouTube channel - which boasted over 222k subscribers - now shows the statement "This channel doesn't have any content," after joining the service in June 2014.

Many fans have posted their outrage on social media, leading 'The Inbetweeners' to trend on Twitter, as the channel no longer has any videos, despite it's description saying it is "bringing you all the funniest and most memorable moments from all three series".

One upset viewer took to Twitter to write "Are we so pathetic and soft that we can’t even handle The Inbetweeners?

"This is exactly what I was talking about, black people being used to promote censorship and communism. It's embarrassing and I genuinely fear for the future of this country!"

The Inbetweeners is one of the funniest shows ever made. The humour is funny because it’s offensive. This generation would rather be angry than laugh & it shows. pic.twitter.com/iWmlcjquq4 — marco (@marco_gooner) June 10, 2020

It, however, does appear that it has since been removed as it is put on other streaming services, including BritBox and All 4.

The Inbetweeners joins the likes of Little Britain and Come Fly With Me - both of which have been removed from BBC iPlayer, Netflix, and BritBox following re-surfaced objections of the sketch show's characters.

Both series contain scenes where the actors portray characters from different ethic backgrounds.

A BBC representative said: "Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer."

The Inbetweeners starred Simon Bird, James Buckley, Joe Thomas and Blake Harriosn. Picture: Getty

The Inbetweeners first aired in May 2008, and ran for two years, before they released two spin-off feature films, two books, a US version and a reunion special hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr.