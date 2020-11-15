Why Is I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp Not On TV Anymore?

Extra Camp is no longer on TV. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity 2020 won’t have its spin-off show Extra Camp on TV this year, instead there will be a catch-up show on the ITV Hub.

I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp won’t be on TV after each episode of I’m A Celebrity, after ITV bosses chose to revamp the sister show completely, calling it The Daily Drop, and move it to the ITV Hub.

How Long Is I’m A Celebrity On For? The Changes To 2020 Series' Format

Extra Camp, which was given its new name in 2015, was hosted in 2019 by Emily Atack, Joel Dommet and Adam Thomas, but was apparently axed earlier this year as fees for the time slot are “expensive”.

The spin-off show to I’m A Celebrity, originally called I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Now!, first launched when the reality series hit our screens in 2002 and has seen an array of different celebrities presenting it, including Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash, and Scarlett Moffatt.

Extra Camp used to follow-up I’m A Celeb at 10pm over on ITV2 and would see former contestants and relatives of the celebrities in the jungle join the hosts for a chat about what was going on in the camp.

The cast of I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: ITV

When Joel Dommet announced the news Extra Camp wouldn’t be on TV anymore, he said on Instagram: "Sad news - The time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock.

"The producers have assured me that @emilyatackofficial @adamthomas21 and myself are not to blame - they said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn’t listening but it was something like that) - it is simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots.”

The Daily Drop, hosted by Vick Hope, has replaced Extra Camp, but instead of airing straight after I’m A Celeb on ITV2 it will be on the ITV Hub the morning after the main show at 7am.

The new show will begin on Monday 16 November

.> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TV News