When Does I’m A Celebrity 2021 Start?

I'm A Celeb 2021 returns on 21 November. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here 2021 finally has a start date.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity 2021 will return in a matter of days, with a brand new line-up of celebrities set to take on Gwrych Castle.

Ant and Dec are returning to the castle in North Wales, after ITV re-located the series from its home in Australia in 2020 in light of the pandemic.

Chris Hughes Teases Future I’m A Celebrity Stint As Line-Up Rumours Continue

Love Island’s Maura Higgins, EastEnders’ Maisie Smith and Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall are among the rumoured contestants to be heading into the castle.

Ant and Dec will be back hosting I'm A Celeb 2021. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celebrity 2021 is returning to Gwrych Castle. Picture: ITV

When is the I’m A Celebrity 2021 start date?

I’m A Celeb will begin on Sunday 21 November, according to the tabloids, with the celebrity line-up going into quarantine for two weeks until the show returns.

Married at First Sight’s Jessika Power is also in the rumoured line-up, after she gave a cryptic response to a fan who asked on an Instagram Q&A whether she’s headed into the castle.

Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon is also on the speculated line-up.

I’m A Celeb were forced to abandon their Aussie home last year due to ongoing pandemic and resulting travel restrictions.

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the queen of the castle after three weeks of challenges with the likes of Shane Richie, Vernon Kay and AJ Pritchard.

Ant and Dec have been teasing the series’ return for weeks, releasing the trailer just days ago.

They're yet to confirm who will be on the official line-up.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital