iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news. Picture: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images, Paramount+

By Sam Prance

Will there be an iCarly movie? Here's what Miranda Cosgrove has revealed about the future of the project.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shoosh yeah! Miranda Cosgrove has confirmed that an iCarly movie is in the works. When does it come out though?

iCarly season 3 left fans desperate for more after the show ended on some major cliffhangers. First things first, Carly and Freddie were considering getting married after Marissa and Lewbert eloped instead of showing up to their own wedding. Then, Carly and Spencer's estranged mother arrived off screen. The episode ended with Carly saying "Mom?"

When Paramount+ later announced that the show had been cancelled fans were outraged but Miranda later teased that a movie was in the works and now she's revealed more about it. With that in mind, here's everything we know about the iCarly movie including the release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and so much more.

Miranda Cosgrove vs. The 'Most Impossible iCarly Quiz'

When does the iCarly movie come out?

As it stands, there is no official information about an iCarly movie release date and, until production starts it's unlikely that we'll know when it's due to come out. However, Miranda Cosgrove recently appeared as a guest on on The Talk where she said: "I think the fans of the show are going to be super excited. We have something in the works."

If filming doesn't take place until 2025, it seems likely that iCarly won't come out until 2026 earliest. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more is revealed.

What will the iCarly movie be called?

The original iCarly series had two movies: iGo to Japan and iParty with Victorious. With the title, iCarly Movie still up for grabs it's possible that the iCarly movie will simply be called The iCarly Movie or iCarly: The Movie. For the time being, no official name clues have been given.

When does the iCarly movie come out? Picture: Alamy

Who will be in the iCarly movie cast?

Casting details for the iCarly movie are currently under wraps but it seems likely that all of the main reboot cast will be back for more action. Our bet is the following actors will appear:

Miranda Cosgrove - Carly Shay

Jerry Trainor - Spencer Shay

Nathan Kress - Freddie Benson

Laci Mosley - Harper Bettencourt

Jaidyn Triplett - Millicent Mitchell

It's also likely that we'll finally meet Carly and Spencer's mother but no word yet on who will play her.

Elsewhere, Miranda told The Talk that they would be bring back "old favourites" in the film.

Will Jennette McCurdy be in the iCarly movie?

In Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, she opened up about her negative experience as a child star and working on iCarly specifically. Jennette also said that she had quit acting for good.

As a result, it's very unlikely that Jennette will appear in the iCarly moive.

Will Carly and Freddie end up together in the iCarly movie? Picture: Paramount+

Will Carly and Freddie end up together in the iCarly movie?

No plot details for the iCarly movie have been confirmed but Miranda told The Talk "we actually ended the revival on a cliffhanger, and we’re going to wrap that up.” Putting two and two together, it appears that we will actually get to meet Carly and Spencer's mother and we may even get the wedding we've all been waiting for.

Is there an iCarly movie trailer?

With filming still yet to start no iCarly movie trailers have been released just yet.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you as soon as we know more.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Selena Gomez & Zoe Saldaña Praise Each Other In Emotional Interview | Emilia Pérez

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.