iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

13 November 2024, 17:53

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news
iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news. Picture: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images, Paramount+
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will there be an iCarly movie? Here's what Miranda Cosgrove has revealed about the future of the project.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shoosh yeah! Miranda Cosgrove has confirmed that an iCarly movie is in the works. When does it come out though?

iCarly season 3 left fans desperate for more after the show ended on some major cliffhangers. First things first, Carly and Freddie were considering getting married after Marissa and Lewbert eloped instead of showing up to their own wedding. Then, Carly and Spencer's estranged mother arrived off screen. The episode ended with Carly saying "Mom?"

When Paramount+ later announced that the show had been cancelled fans were outraged but Miranda later teased that a movie was in the works and now she's revealed more about it. With that in mind, here's everything we know about the iCarly movie including the release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and so much more.

Miranda Cosgrove vs. The 'Most Impossible iCarly Quiz'

When does the iCarly movie come out?

As it stands, there is no official information about an iCarly movie release date and, until production starts it's unlikely that we'll know when it's due to come out. However, Miranda Cosgrove recently appeared as a guest on on The Talk where she said: "I think the fans of the show are going to be super excited. We have something in the works."

If filming doesn't take place until 2025, it seems likely that iCarly won't come out until 2026 earliest. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more is revealed.

What will the iCarly movie be called?

The original iCarly series had two movies: iGo to Japan and iParty with Victorious. With the title, iCarly Movie still up for grabs it's possible that the iCarly movie will simply be called The iCarly Movie or iCarly: The Movie. For the time being, no official name clues have been given.

When does the iCarly movie come out?
When does the iCarly movie come out? Picture: Alamy

Who will be in the iCarly movie cast?

Casting details for the iCarly movie are currently under wraps but it seems likely that all of the main reboot cast will be back for more action. Our bet is the following actors will appear:

  • Miranda Cosgrove - Carly Shay
  • Jerry Trainor - Spencer Shay
  • Nathan Kress - Freddie Benson
  • Laci Mosley - Harper Bettencourt
  • Jaidyn Triplett - Millicent Mitchell

It's also likely that we'll finally meet Carly and Spencer's mother but no word yet on who will play her.

Elsewhere, Miranda told The Talk that they would be bring back "old favourites" in the film.

Will Jennette McCurdy be in the iCarly movie?

In Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, she opened up about her negative experience as a child star and working on iCarly specifically. Jennette also said that she had quit acting for good.

As a result, it's very unlikely that Jennette will appear in the iCarly moive.

Will Carly and Freddie end up together in the iCarly movie?
Will Carly and Freddie end up together in the iCarly movie? Picture: Paramount+

Will Carly and Freddie end up together in the iCarly movie?

No plot details for the iCarly movie have been confirmed but Miranda told The Talk "we actually ended the revival on a cliffhanger, and we’re going to wrap that up.” Putting two and two together, it appears that we will actually get to meet Carly and Spencer's mother and we may even get the wedding we've all been waiting for.

Is there an iCarly movie trailer?

With filming still yet to start no iCarly movie trailers have been released just yet.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you as soon as we know more.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

Selena Gomez & Zoe Saldaña Praise Each Other In Emotional Interview | Emilia Pérez

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Outer Banks fans are emotional over Madison Bailey's farewell to Rudy Pankow after JJ's death

Outer Banks' Madison Bailey's emotional goodbye to Rudy Pankow goes viral

Maura Higgins swiped at by Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

Maura Higgins hit with swipe from Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And News About The HBO Series

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

Outer Banks creators hint Rudy Pankow's JJ could appear in season 5

Is JJ really dead in Outer Banks? Bosses tease Rudy Pankow season 5 return

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals messy truth about final vows with Ross

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals shocking truth about final vows with Ross

Does MAFS UK's Kieran have a new girlfriend?

MAFS UK's Kieran's 'new girlfriend' rumours explained

Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film on Capital

Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film

Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark

Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date

Bridget Jones 4 'Mad About The Boy' - Release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits