Miranda Cosgrove Confirms An iCarly Movie Will Happen After Reboot Cancellation

4 July 2024, 13:01

Miranda Cosgrove Confirms An iCarly Movie Will Happen After Reboot Cancellation
Miranda Cosgrove Confirms An iCarly Movie Will Happen After Reboot Cancellation. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

It looks like iCarly fans will finally get the closure they deserve after season 3's cliffhanger ending.

iCarly fans assemble! Miranda Cosgrove has just given fans an iCarly movie update and it looks like it's actually happening.

Last year, iCarly fans were left outraged after the reboot was cancelled with two unanswered cliffhangers. First things first, it was teased that Carly and Freddie might get married but they never came to a decision. Then, to top it all off, Carly's very own mother showed up at the end but she was off-screen so we've still never met the controversial character.

No one was more upset by the cancellation than Miranda herself and Paramount never confirmed why the show ended. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for the network said: "The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together."

However, Miranda has now teased that fans will get the proper iCarly ending they deserve in the form of an iCarly movie.

Miranda Cosgrove vs. The 'Most Impossible iCarly Quiz'

Discussing the iCarly reboot with ET in May, Miranda revealed that she was "hoping" that the show could still come back in some form. She said: "I had a great experience getting to come back and do it for a few seasons, for sure. But I'd love to still be able to wrap up the story in some way. Maybe, hopefully, someday, we'll still do it."

As for the format it would take, Miranda added: "I feel like it would probably be more along the lines of maybe a movie, that would kind of wrap it all up or something like that. So that's what I'm hoping for."

Now, Miranda has hinted to Variety that an iCarly movie is officially in the works. She said: "I’m pretty sure it’s gonna happen. So I’m excited, and I’d love to get to wrap up the story."

Carly and Freddie in iCarly season 3
Carly and Freddie in iCarly season 3. Picture: Paramount+

An iCarly movie? Where Carly and Freddie get married and we meet Carly's mother? Inject it!

Who do you want to play Carly and Spencer's mother in the iCarly movie?

