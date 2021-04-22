How To Watch Disney’s Cruella Movie In The UK

22 April 2021, 17:48

Disney's Cruella is set to be released in May 2021 in the UK.
Disney's Cruella is set to be released in May 2021 in the UK. Picture: Disney

Disney’s new movie Cruella will star Emma Stone as the iconic character from 101 Dalmatians and here’s how you can watch it in the UK.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Cruella is the latest Disney film set to take fans by storm with its imminent release date.

Movie-lovers everywhere have been anticipating the upcoming film since the trailer dropped earlier this year, giving us a first glimpse into what we can expect from the beloved Disney story based on 101 Dalmatians.

High School Musical: The Series Season 2: Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know So Far

Emma Stone has been cast as Cruella DeVil while Emma Stone is playing Baroness in the live-action spin-off of the classic Disney tale.

With the film being released soon, how can I watch it in the UK? Will it be on Disney+?

Here’s what we know…

Disney's Cruella will be released in May.
Disney's Cruella will be released in May. Picture: Disney
Cruella is based on the Disney classic, 101 Dalmatians.
Cruella is based on the Disney classic, 101 Dalmatians. Picture: Disney

How to watch Disney’s Cruella move in the UK - Will Cruella be on Disney+?

Cruella is set for release on Disney+ on May 28, 2021, in the UK.

It is thought that Cruella will also be out in cinemas on the same day.

However, you will have the option to watch it from the comfort of your own home on the Disney+ streaming service.

Emma Stone is starring as Cruella in the new Disney live-action remake.
Emma Stone is starring as Cruella in the new Disney live-action remake. Picture: PA

It is likely that the film will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee, similar to when the live-action remake of Mulan was released.

It’s not yet known how much the possible additional fee will be.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Cardi B reached out to Olivia Rodrigo

Cardi B Reaches Out To Olivia Rodrigo With Advice After She Praises Her ‘Honest’ Songwriting
The production for My Policeman is underway, starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

All The Moments Harry Styles Fans Can Expect To See In My Policeman As Intimate Scenes Revealed
Harry Styles and James Corden's 'Gucci talk show' is everything

Harry Styles Joins James Corden, Awkwafina & More In Gucci’s Talk Show Spin-Off

Hilary Duff will play Sophie in Hulu's How I Met Your Father.

Hilary Duff Is Starring In How I Met Your Mother Sequel Series As 'New Ted Mosby'

Lizzo has dyed her hair

Lizzo Switches Up Her Hair Colour During Self Care Session & We Should All Take Note

Kim Kardashian did her first TikTok dance with Addison Rae.

Kim Kardashian Struggles To Learn The 'WAP' TikTok Dance With Addison Rae

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish