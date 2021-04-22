How To Watch Disney’s Cruella Movie In The UK

Disney's Cruella is set to be released in May 2021 in the UK. Picture: Disney

Disney’s new movie Cruella will star Emma Stone as the iconic character from 101 Dalmatians and here’s how you can watch it in the UK.

Cruella is the latest Disney film set to take fans by storm with its imminent release date.

Movie-lovers everywhere have been anticipating the upcoming film since the trailer dropped earlier this year, giving us a first glimpse into what we can expect from the beloved Disney story based on 101 Dalmatians.

Emma Stone has been cast as Cruella DeVil while Emma Stone is playing Baroness in the live-action spin-off of the classic Disney tale.

With the film being released soon, how can I watch it in the UK? Will it be on Disney+?

Here’s what we know…

Disney's Cruella will be released in May. Picture: Disney

Cruella is based on the Disney classic, 101 Dalmatians. Picture: Disney

How to watch Disney’s Cruella move in the UK - Will Cruella be on Disney+?

Cruella is set for release on Disney+ on May 28, 2021, in the UK.

It is thought that Cruella will also be out in cinemas on the same day.

However, you will have the option to watch it from the comfort of your own home on the Disney+ streaming service.

Emma Stone is starring as Cruella in the new Disney live-action remake. Picture: PA

It is likely that the film will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee, similar to when the live-action remake of Mulan was released.

It’s not yet known how much the possible additional fee will be.

