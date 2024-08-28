High School Musical Cast Reveal Halloween-Themed Movie Was Scrapped

28 August 2024, 14:06

High School Musical 3 almost had a completely different vibe.

High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel have discussed the original plans for High School Musical 3.

If you've followed High School Musical lore closely over the years, you will already know that High School Musical 3: Senior Year almost ended up being a completely different movie. When the film was originally announced, Oren Aviv, president of production for the Walt Disney Motion Pictures Group, teased that it would be called Haunted High School Musical.

Little else was revealed but now Chad and Ryan actors Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel have confirmed that a "spooky" version of High School Musical 3 was in the works before Disney ultimately decided to revolve it around senior year.

Vanessa Hudgens returns to the High School Musical school

In a new interview for Etalk, Corbin asked Lucas about High School Musical 3 being a Halloween movie. Lucas then said: "I remember Bill Borden, the executive producer of all the High School Musicals, telling me there was a possibility. I think it was after it was already nixed but he was like, 'Yeah, we did have an idea of it being kind of a haunted spooky thing."

Laughing about the original "haunted" concept, Corbin added: "I'm happy we didn't go in that direction."

Lucas also suggested that they would have had to do a fourth movie if that had happened. He explained: "I feel like if that was what we were gonna do, that would have been another interim movie and we would have to have a High School Musical 4 to be the senior year. You have to have it all culminate in senior year."

Agreeing, Corbin said: "That's one of those that would have been like a fun little side interstitial."

Lucas ended by saying that they could still make a version of Haunted High School Musical in the future: "Maybe, we do a short film. Maybe that's an idea that we do some time. What do you think?"

Back in 2022, Zac Efron told E! News that he would love to make High School Musical 4 with the original cast. He said: "That would be incredible. I hope it happens."

The original cast reuniting for a Halloween fourth movie? Someone needs to call the president of the Disney Channel.

