'Renew Heartstopper' Is Trending As Fans Hope For Season 2

11 May 2022, 14:36

Heartstopper fans are ready for season 2...
Heartstopper fans are ready for season 2... Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Heartstopper fans take to Twitter to praise the show as they hope for another season of the LGBTQ+ teen drama.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heartstopper was the drama that took Netflix by storm after it dropped on the platform on April 22 – now that fans have quickly binged through the heartwarming episodes, they're now desperate for a second series to receive the green light.

The LGBTQ+ teen show was an instant hit among streamers, with audiences quickly lapping up the season's eight episodes.

Meet The Cast Of Heartstopper On Netflix

Now, Twitter users have got #RenewHeartsopper trending as Netflix is yet to announce if the heartwarming series will be receiving a second season.

Fans are desperate for another season of Netflix's Heartstopper
Fans are desperate for another season of Netflix's Heartstopper. Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper is based on graphic novels of the same name, the book series currently stands at four volumes, meaning there is plenty more to tell when it comes to Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson's love story.

Understandably, fans can't wait to see future chapters of the young adult LGBTQ+ series adapted for television.

Fans have had nothing but words of adoration for the hit show, taking to Twitter to praise the inclusive and representative drama.

#RenewHeartsopper was inundated with positive tweets, willing Netflix bosses to announce an official second season.

One fan wrote: "yes #RENEWHEARTSTOPPER or else ill cry. just look at this perfect cast."

Another posted: "Heartstopper is the first teen drama I've seen that doesn't revolve around substance, portrays healthy relationships, and has an unproblematic cast of teens playing teens. if it doesn't get a second season it'll be a CRIME. [sic]"

Heartstopper's incredible cast was showered with love on the platform, especially frontrunners Joe Locke and Kit Connor, who portray Charlie and Nick, respectively.

Another tweet read: "I NEED TO SEE MORE JOE LOCKE AS CHARLIE SPRING."

As speculation continues to surround a potential second season, fans theorise that it's only a matter of time until an official announcement is made.

Last month, Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman showed hope that the show had a future on the streaming platform. She hinted toward further series on Netflix to Digital Spy, she said: "If we do get future seasons, I'll definitely want to be bringing in the themes of mental health, because that's something that's really important in the books."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the updates on After Ever Happy so far

After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

Harry Styles fans have been sharing their devastation after his One Night Only tickets are being resold for a shocking amount

Harry Styles Fans Devastated After ‘One Night Only’ Gig Tickets Resell For Over 50 Times Original Price
The Kardashians' new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays - here's what time they'll air

When Does The Kardashians' Next Episode Come Out? Date And Air Time

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Who Is Ariana Grande’s Husband Dalton Gomez? Everything You Need To Know

Love Island 2021 contestants

Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together?

Love Island

Harry Styles fawns over baby on the set of 'As It Was'

WATCH: Harry Styles Plays With Baby In Adorable Behind The Scenes Moment From 'As It Was'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star