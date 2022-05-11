'Renew Heartstopper' Is Trending As Fans Hope For Season 2

Heartstopper fans are ready for season 2... Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Heartstopper fans take to Twitter to praise the show as they hope for another season of the LGBTQ+ teen drama.

Heartstopper was the drama that took Netflix by storm after it dropped on the platform on April 22 – now that fans have quickly binged through the heartwarming episodes, they're now desperate for a second series to receive the green light.

The LGBTQ+ teen show was an instant hit among streamers, with audiences quickly lapping up the season's eight episodes.

Now, Twitter users have got #RenewHeartsopper trending as Netflix is yet to announce if the heartwarming series will be receiving a second season.

Fans are desperate for another season of Netflix's Heartstopper. Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper is based on graphic novels of the same name, the book series currently stands at four volumes, meaning there is plenty more to tell when it comes to Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson's love story.

Understandably, fans can't wait to see future chapters of the young adult LGBTQ+ series adapted for television.

Fans have had nothing but words of adoration for the hit show, taking to Twitter to praise the inclusive and representative drama.

#RenewHeartsopper was inundated with positive tweets, willing Netflix bosses to announce an official second season.

One fan wrote: "yes #RENEWHEARTSTOPPER or else ill cry. just look at this perfect cast."

Another posted: "Heartstopper is the first teen drama I've seen that doesn't revolve around substance, portrays healthy relationships, and has an unproblematic cast of teens playing teens. if it doesn't get a second season it'll be a CRIME. [sic]"

Heartstopper's incredible cast was showered with love on the platform, especially frontrunners Joe Locke and Kit Connor, who portray Charlie and Nick, respectively.

Another tweet read: "I NEED TO SEE MORE JOE LOCKE AS CHARLIE SPRING."

As speculation continues to surround a potential second season, fans theorise that it's only a matter of time until an official announcement is made.

Last month, Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman showed hope that the show had a future on the streaming platform. She hinted toward further series on Netflix to Digital Spy, she said: "If we do get future seasons, I'll definitely want to be bringing in the themes of mental health, because that's something that's really important in the books."

