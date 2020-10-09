Where Is The Haunting Of Bly Manor Filmed? The Creepy Locations Revealed

The Haunting of Bly Manor was filmed in Vancouver. Picture: Netflix

The Haunting of Bly Manor takes place in a huge mansion in England, but where was the Netflix series filmed?

The Haunting of Bly Manor is finally on Netflix, two years after The Haunting of Hill House left us with nightmares.

This time taking place in a countryside mansion in the English countryside, the setting looks like the idyllic spooky set-up for ghostly goings-on amid the lengthy corridors and acres of foggy land.

But where was The Haunting of Bly Manor filmed and is its location real? Here are all the details...

Where was The Haunting of Bly Manor filmed?

The Haunting of Bly Manor is on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

The Haunting of Bly Manor was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, despite being set in England.

Some filming also took place at The Bridge Studios in Burnaby, where the huge stage space allows for projects the size of this one.

Filming for The Haunting of Hill House took place in Atlanta, but the crew moved production to Vancouver for the new series for a fresh new look for the new storyline.

Is Bly Manor a real house?

Bly Manor isn't a real house. Picture: Netflix

Bly Manor is a fictional place Henry James created for his’ 1898 novella Turn of the Screw, so unfortunately for haunted house fans, it’s not anywhere you can visit.

However, it does appear a real manor was used in some scenes, especially in exterior shots, but the production crew are keeping the location a secret.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is available to watch on Netflix now.

