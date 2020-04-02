WATCH: Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Sings In Quarantine & Fans Are Loving It

Tom Felton serenaded fans on Instagram. Picture: PA

Tom Felton has given Harry Potter fans some iconic entertainment during self-isolation after posting a video of himself singing ‘Fairies & Feathers’.

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton is back to give fans some wholesome content once again.

The star took to Instagram to share a video of himself playing the guitar and singing a song called ‘Fairies & Feathers’ and we can’t get enough of it!

Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Trolls Matthew Lewis' Instagram Photo Outside Hogwarts, Joking He ‘Bullied' Him

People rushed to the comments to praise the actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the HP film series, for bringing some light to those who are self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom captioned the video: "'Fairies & Feathers'. One for the ladies [queen emoji]. Oldie but a goodie....I think xx [sic]," whilst singer James Bourne wrote: "That flow tho [sic]."

Actor Luke Pasqualino, who you might remember as Freddie from Skins, penned: "Bob Dylan aint got s**t on this x.”

A fan added: "I needed this today. Thanks Tom [heart emoji].”

The song previously made its way on to Tom’s YouTube page in 2016, where he walked around London in the rain, with his guitar, singing the track.

The lyrics are seriously uplifting to women, with the 32-year-old singing: “The truth is this, you’re a queen and never worthless,

"Don’t ever let a man believe that he’s your purpose."

Tom Felton's comments were filled with praise by fans. Picture: Instagram

"Cause on the surf you’re dancing on you’ve got so much to offer it,

"Listen to men’s advice and do the opposite.”

The actor goes on to say that ‘girls are roses over the earth, come to think of it they look much better’, and we can honestly see why a number of girls flooded the comments with heart emojis, thanking him for the positivity during the quarantine.

