Eric Dane Explains Why He Was "Let Go" From Grey's Anatomy. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Eric Dane played Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy for six seasons before his character died from injuries sustained in the show's plane crash episode.

Eric Dane has opened up about why he left Grey's Anatomy and claimed that he was "let go" from the iconic medical drama.

It's impossible to imagine Grey's Anatomy without Eric Dane's portrayal of Mark Sloan. Not only does McSteamy play a key role in the Derek/Meredith/Addison storyline but he also goes on to develop fan favourite relationships with characters like Callie and Lexie.

After six memorable seasons on the show, Eric left the series at the start of season 9 following the aftermath of the show's devastating plane crash disaster episodes. Mark's tragic death is undoubtably one of the most heartbreaking moments of the entire series.

Now, Eric has spoken about the truth behind his Grey's Anatomy exit suggesting that he was "probably fired" from the show.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Podcast, Eric hinted that he didn't actively decide to leave Grey's Anatomy. He said: "I think I was let go. They didn’t let me go because of [my addiction issues], although it definitely didn’t help. As most of these actors who have spent significant time on a show, you start to become very expensive for the network."

Eric then explained that Grey's Anatomy was so big that it didn't need him as Mark to continue. He said: "And the network knows that the show is going to do what it’s going to do irrespective of who they keep on it. As long as they have Grey, they’re fine. I wasn’t the same guy they had hired. So I had understood when I was let go."

Eric added: "And Shonda [Rhimes] was really great. She protected us fiercely. She protected us publicly. She protected us privately. But I was probably fired. It wasn’t ceremoniously like, 'You’re fired,' it was just like, 'You’re not coming back.'"

Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane in Grey's Anatomy. Picture: Alamy

Eric's comments differ from what Shonda said when he initially left the show in 2012. Talking to Entertainment Weekly about Eric's exit, Shonda said: "It was a thing that Eric had been thinking about for a while, but it felt like the right time to him. I love Eric, and Eric and I have been working together for a very long time, so it was bittersweet."

She also said: "I’m happy he’s going to go on and do other things, but I’m really sad to not be able to work with him every day."

