Does Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Have An End Credits Scene?

Millie Bobby Brown stars in the new Godzilla movie. Picture: Getty

'Godzilla: King Of Monsters' has a star-studded cast and is set for its UK cinema release this week - So what can we expect from the blockbuster? And is there a post-credits scene?

A sequel to the remake of the classic film Godzilla is set for release in the UK and features the much-loved 15-year-old actress from Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown.

But when is the movie out and is there a post-credits scene? Here's everything you need to know...

What is the film about?

The film's plot is summarised as "members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah."

So, if fantasy isn't really up your street this may not be the ideal film for you - however, if you've missed having MBB on your screen, then this film may appeal to you.

Is there a post-credits scene?

There certainly is!

After the movie ends, a stylised credits sequence rolls out, explaining what happens next in the MonsterVerse.

In the sequence, viewers see a series of headlines and tweets about the fictional world.

Shortly after, the regular credits play out, before the post-credits scene kicks in.

The short clip after the movie has ended provides some closure about what happens to two major characters within the film.

Godzilla is MBB's first ever feature film. Picture: Getty

Who does Millie Bobby Brown play?

Millie Bobby Brown is making her feature film debut, playing a teenager called Madison.

Speaking about her new project, MBB said: "On Stranger Things, it’s five takes at most. [For Godzilla], we had the time and the budget to do a lot of takes in a day, [so] we’d do one scene a day, sometimes two.”

When is the new Godzilla movie out?

The film is set for release on the 31st May and will be in all major cinemas across the UK, so get hunting on those cinema times because it is out this week!

