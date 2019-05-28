Does Taron Egerton Sing In Rocketman And Can He Actually Play Piano?

Rocketman fans are desperate to know whether Taron Egerton plays the piano and sings IRL. Picture: Getty / Capital Images

New Elton John biopic, Rocketman, stars Taron Egerton - but does he actually sing and play piano in the film?

Rocketman is the latest biopic to hit the big screen - with the Elton John movie already proving a massive hit among viewers and critics alike.

Following the early days of Elton's career, Kingsman and Eddie the Eagle star Taron Egerton plays the 'Crocodile Tears' singer in the movie, which also stars Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jamie Bell.

But one burning question fans had after watching the movie was: Does Taron sing in the film, and can he actually play piano?

Taron Egerton play Elton John in new biopic, Rocketman. Picture: Getty

Does Taron Egerton actually play the piano?

Not only did Taron shave a widow's peak into his hair, he actually learnt how to play the piano for the role.

Having said that, he only plays snippets in the film itself. Speaking to Metro USA, Taron revealed "I'm not a pianist, but I do bits."

Most of the piano elements featured in the movie were played by David Hartley, a professional pianist, arranger and conductor.

Taron recently shared a video of him practising the piano on his Instagram. In the clip, Egerton can be seen playing Elton John's classic tune, 'Your Song'.

Is Taron Egerton singing in Rocketman?

He sure is. In the same Metro USA interview, Taron confirmed: “It is my voice," before adding, "I try to sort of do nods of the head to Elton."

“But his voice has changed so much. His sound when he was 23 is so different to his sound when he was in his 50s, 60s, or now when he is in his 70s. So I just tried to create something that was of the spirit of Elton.”