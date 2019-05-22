How old is Taron Egerton, does the Rocketman actor have a girlfriend and what are his biggest films?

Taron Egerton is playing Elton John in the new biopic, Rocketman. Picture: Getty

Taron Egerton - of Kingsman and Eddie the Eagle fame - is taking on the role of Elton John in the new biopic, Rocketman.

British actor and singer Taron Egerton made his acting debut when he played Dennis 'Asbo' Severs in the TV series, The Smoke.

Since, Taron has starred in blockbuster movies and continues to rub shoulders with some of Hollywood's elite.

Now, as Taron plays Elton John in new biopic, Rocketman, we take a closer look at the actor...

Here's everything you need to know about the star.

Taron Egerton plays Elton John in Rocketman, alongside Richard Madden. Picture: Getty

Who is Taron Egerton and how old is the actor?

Taron was born on November 10, 1989, making him 29 years old at the time of writing this article.

While he was born in Birkenhead in Merseyside, he grew up in Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, Wales, where he attended primary school. He and his mum then moved to Aberystwyth when he was aged 12.

His mum Christine still leaves in the Welsh town, and Taron has recently spoken about how "Aberystwyth will always be the centre of the universe for me," at the UK premiere for Rocketman, in London's Leicester Square.

Taron Egerton has starred in a range of movies and TV shows. Picture: Getty

What are Taron Egerton's biggest movies and TV shows?

While his first major role was in The Smoke, a TV mini-series, Taron has gone on to star in big Hollywood movies.

You may recognise Taron from the James Bond spoof series, Kingsman, where he played Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin alongside Colin Firth, Jonno Davies and Michael Caine.

He played Edward Brittain is Testament of Youth, which starred Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Alicia Vikander.

Rocketman isn't the first biopic Taron has starred in, either - in 2015, Egerton portrayed Winter Olympian Eddie the Eagle, which also featured Hugh Jackman.

Taron attended the UK premiere for Rocketman with his girlfriend, Emily Thomas. Picture: Getty

Who is Taron's girlfriend, Emily Thomas?

At the UK premiere of Rocketman on Monday, 20 May, Taron stepped out on the blue carpet with his mum Christine, and his girlfriend Emily Thomas.

The pair piled on the PDA, as they posed in front of a glittery blue and silver sign, before taking a cute snap with Taron's mum.

Emily, 25, wore a beautiful mulberry-coloured gown, with a bandeau top and a full, sheer skirt.

What has Taron said about playing Elton John?

In an interview with Digital Spy, Egerton said he felt "incredibly privileged" to play Elton John.

He added: "I've left this process with a really strong friendship with an incredible man.

"I feel incredibly privileged to be a part of his life and I feel incredibly honoured to be entrusted with the great privilege of portraying him."