Gemma Collins Has Quit Social Media To Focus On Skating For Dancing On Ice

Gemma Collins is focusing on her skating skills not social media. Picture: Instagram

Gemma Collins is taking a step away from the ‘gram to up her skating skills.

Self-proclaimed diva Gemma Collins has told fans she’s putting social media aside to focus on Dancing On Ice.

The Only Way Is Essex star has won over viewers with last Sunday’s performance but has been subject to largely negative feedback - especially with Jason Gardiner – from the judges. Gemma performed with partner Matt Evers, however, judges felt she lacked content in her routine.

Despite blaming several distractions, the TV personality has now ditched social media, including Instagram, in an attempt to improve.

Gemma shared a funny mashup of her row with Jason Gardiner who she claimed was “selling stories” and Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' music video.

“Guys after today I can’t be on social as I really need to up my skating skills,” she wrote.

“I’m not leaving you but I really need to focus, here’s a little something to keep you going xxx il be back up and running Sunday @gemmareacts”

However, whilst Gemma is training to come back stronger this Sunday, you may still see some posts being posted onto her page but captioned #postedbyherteam.

