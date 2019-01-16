WATCH: Gemma Collins Breaks Silence Over Dancing On Ice Diva Rumours In Emotional Post

Dancing On Ice star Gemma Collins has finally addressed rumours she's quitting the show following hurtful comments from Holly Willoughby and diva claims.

Dancing On Ice star Gemma Collins has broken her silence over rumours she's acting like a diva behind the scenes on Instagram and rubbishing stories she's quitting, saying she's 'shell shocked' and 'devastated' over the accusations.

A puffy eyed Gemma posted videos from the ice, alongside her skating partner, Matt Evers saying: "Sorry for my eyes looking so heavy, obviously I've been really devastated by all the hurtful press reports this week that haven't been true."

"Please don't believe what's been put out there, do i want to quit after all the press reports? Yes. It's really got me down this week."

She then turned to her cameramen, asking them if she'd demanded them to stop filming her, asking: "Did I tell you at any point to get your cameras off the ice guys?"

"Do you honestly think I would tell a mainstream ITV show or anyone to get cameras off? I know people say I'm a diva and it's a bit of fun but it's not true."

Gemma Collins said the rumours of her diva behaviour left her 'shell shocked' and 'devastated'. Picture: Instagram

"The reason i haven't been on social media before talking about this is because me and Matt have been so upset, and we were just shell shocked and we didn't know what to do. We've been heartbroken."

The 37-year-old TOWIE star finished by joking to the cameramen: "Sorry guys but I need you to get off the ice, security!"

Reports of her diva behaviour started when Dancing On Ice presenters Kem Cetinay, Holly Willoughby and Philip Scofield sat down on This Morning to discuss Gemma's 'lack of professionalism' for not showing up to the ice and 'making everyone wait' during dress rehearsals.

Gemma concluded by teasing a 'huge' surprise 'that Michael Jackson did on tour' for her performance this week, which definitely doesn't sound like she's quitting!

