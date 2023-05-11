Freaky Friday 2: Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis In Talks To Return

11 May 2023, 17:07

Freak Friday 2 is in the works
Freak Friday 2 is in the works. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Everything you need to know about the second Freaky Friday movie set to see Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reunite two decades after the original.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two decades following Freaky Friday's release, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis could be reuniting as the comedy gets the green light for a sequel!

The two actors became everyone's favourite fictional mother-daughter duo with a twist back in 2003, and now Disney is working on a follow-up to the body-swap comedy.

Lindsay Lohan Shares First Glimpse Of Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy

Are Rom-Coms Finally Making A Comeback?

Murmurs of the sequel first surfaced in February after Jamie not-so-subtly teased the project, she posted a throwback photo with Lindsay, the caption read: "It's Friday. I'm just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed! @lindsaylohan @disney."

Further fuel was thrown on the fire when the legendary actor spoke to Variety about Freaky Friday 2 potentially heading for production.

Watch Lindsay Lohan’s Falling for Christmas trailer

Disney is in talks to make another Freaky Friday
Disney is in talks to make another Freaky Friday. Picture: Alamy

Jamie gave the publication a very coy but confusing response about the sequel claims, saying: “It’s going to happen. Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

During a red carpet event in November she gave another intriguing but non-committal statement about the movie's status, she told another Variety reporter: “There is no scheduled date, but we’re talking. People are talking. The right people are talking.”

Jamie revealed that she and Linsday are "both committed to it" and spoke about how their new ages would lend the story a new lease of life, they are now 64 and 36 respectively.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan might both return
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan might both return. Picture: Getty
Jamie and Lindsay both want the sequel to happen
Jamie and Lindsay both want the sequel to happen. Picture: Alamy

Lindsay chimed in on the Freaky Friday-mania during a New York Times Interview that celebrated the 20-year anniversary of the Disney favourite, she said: "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be.

"We would only make something that people would absolutely adore," she gushed.

In the 2003 comedy – which was the third remake of the flick, the first was in 1976 and the second in 1995 – the acting duo portrayed Anna and Tess Coleman, a mother and daughter who switch bodies and overcome their differences, very freaky indeed.

We guess only time will tell...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Fans have been speculating about what Rihanna has named her baby

What Has Rihanna Named Her Baby Boy?

Are we in a rom-com renaissance?

Are Rom-Coms Finally Making A Comeback?

Features

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life

Who Is Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Dating? Get To Know G Flip

Chrishell Stause and G Flip tied the knot

Chrishell Stause Has Married G Flip After A Year Together

Ed Sheeran has songwriting credits on an array of stars' tracks

15 Songs You Didn’t Realise Ed Sheeran Actually Wrote

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star