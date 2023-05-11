Freaky Friday 2: Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis In Talks To Return

Freak Friday 2 is in the works. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Everything you need to know about the second Freaky Friday movie set to see Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reunite two decades after the original.

Two decades following Freaky Friday's release, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis could be reuniting as the comedy gets the green light for a sequel!

The two actors became everyone's favourite fictional mother-daughter duo with a twist back in 2003, and now Disney is working on a follow-up to the body-swap comedy.

Murmurs of the sequel first surfaced in February after Jamie not-so-subtly teased the project, she posted a throwback photo with Lindsay, the caption read: "It's Friday. I'm just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed! @lindsaylohan @disney."

Further fuel was thrown on the fire when the legendary actor spoke to Variety about Freaky Friday 2 potentially heading for production.

Disney is in talks to make another Freaky Friday. Picture: Alamy

Jamie gave the publication a very coy but confusing response about the sequel claims, saying: “It’s going to happen. Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

During a red carpet event in November she gave another intriguing but non-committal statement about the movie's status, she told another Variety reporter: “There is no scheduled date, but we’re talking. People are talking. The right people are talking.”

Jamie revealed that she and Linsday are "both committed to it" and spoke about how their new ages would lend the story a new lease of life, they are now 64 and 36 respectively.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan might both return. Picture: Getty

Jamie and Lindsay both want the sequel to happen. Picture: Alamy

Lindsay chimed in on the Freaky Friday-mania during a New York Times Interview that celebrated the 20-year anniversary of the Disney favourite, she said: "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be.

"We would only make something that people would absolutely adore," she gushed.

In the 2003 comedy – which was the third remake of the flick, the first was in 1976 and the second in 1995 – the acting duo portrayed Anna and Tess Coleman, a mother and daughter who switch bodies and overcome their differences, very freaky indeed.

We guess only time will tell...

