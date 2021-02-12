All The Film Roles Noah Centineo Has Coming Up After 'To All The Boys'

Every role Noah Contineo has coming up in 2021. Picture: PA Images

'To All The Boys' actor Noah Centineo is one of the most sought over actors in Hollywood- so here is the host of roles he has in upcoming films following the Netflix hit.

Masters of The Universe- March 2021

Following To All The Boys, Masters of The Universe is the next flick we'll get to see Noah in as he trained intensively to bulk up for his role as He-Man.

He-Man is a superhero from another planet who has come to earth to save it from the evil Skeletor.

So, quite the departure from his usual role of teen heartthrob, but we're so excited to see him playing a brand new character.

The film will be released in March 2021 and will be available to watch on Netflix!

The Diary

Noah has already wrapped filming for this 2021 flick directed and written by the legendary Jackie Chan.

The synopsis for the flick says:

"In the early 1930s, a young man leaves Shanghai to come to Europe and reunite with the love of his life."

We know from his hugely successful leading parts in To All The Boys and Perfect Date Noah plays a male love interest extremely well and it may have something to do with him being a giant heartthrob.

Black Adam

With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson playing anti-hero in DC Comics's Black Adam, Noah Centineo is set to play Al Rothstein, aka Atom Smasher, described as a superhero with 'the power of growth and super strength.'

So, he's got two superhero roles under his belt, welcome to the big leagues, Noah!

The film was originally coming in December 2021 but may have been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, like many others.

The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and as of now, we only have a mysterious teaser voiced by Dwayne (or, The Rock, whichever you prefer).

GameStop movie

During the complex stock market drama of February 2021 it was announced, in real time, Noah Centineo is already in talks to play a major role in a major Hollywood flick about it all.

Talk about being in demand!

To sum the whole thing up super briefly, social media-fueled day traders sent shares of GameStop soaring 135% on a single day making some very rich people lose a whole lot of money.

It is reported Oscar-winning Mark Boal who directed The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty is in negotiations to write and the whole thing is being done by Netflix, the streaming site that first thrust Noah into the spotlight.

It will be some time before we get this film and likely not even in 2021 as the situation is basically still ongoing and production hasn't begun.

