You Won’t Believe What Rachel’s Baby Emma In Friends Looks Like Now

The twins that played Rachel Green’s baby, Emma, in Friends are all grown up – and you’d never recognise them now!

Remember baby Emma in Friends? Well you’ll never guess what the twins that played her look like now…

Emma – the child of Ross Geller and Rachel Green in the hit show – was played by twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon, but the actresses look totally unrecognisable now.

Now 16, the Sheldon twins are still acting, and their latest role is in Jordan Peele’s Us, as the daughters of Elisabeth Moss’s character Kitty Tyler.

The twins shared the role of Emma in 2003, and they’ve previously said that each girl can tell the difference between when it is her and her sister on screen.

Noelle told Entertainment Tonight in 2015, “I grew up knowing that I was on Friends, but I didn’t realise the extent of it until I was 10!"

Cali added, “Noelle had more baby fat.”

The pair have kept up with their acting and we’re sure to see more of them on the big screen very soon!

