What Happened In Emily In Paris Series 2? How Did It End?

By Capital FM

Emily In Paris series three is finally here – but what happened in the last season and how did it end?

Emily in Paris series two ended on the ultimate cliffhanger as Emily (Lily Collins) was left at a crossroads with her career, her love life and even her location.

After dating Brit banker Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Emily must decide whether to give their relationship a serious go despite him moving back to London.

She also plucked up the courage to tell love of her life Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) that she had feelings for him, but didn't get to commit to her decision after she was interrupted by his actual girlfriend and her pal Camille (Camille Razat).

Netflix Stars Jenna Ortega And Noah Centineo Hung Out As Kids And We’re Obsessed With The Pics

What else happened in Netflix's Emily in Paris series two, how did it end and what do you need to remember going into series three? Here's what you need to know...

Emily in Paris must make decisions about her future in Emily in Paris series 3. Picture: Netflix

Emily must decide whether to stay working for Savoir or stay in Paris at Sylvie's new firm. Picture: Netflix

What happened in Emily in Paris series two?

To make all this info easier to digest, we've jotted down some bullet points you need to remember about Emily in Paris series two before you indulge series three.

Here are the main things that happened in Emily in Paris series two:

Alfie found out about Emily's complicated history and brief fling with chef Gabriel but she assured him it's over and that she won't be rekindling their flame.

Sylvie quit Savoir to start her own firm after growing tired of the US' office interference in their business.

Mindy's band went viral and the world discovered she's actually the daughter of Chinese billionaire 'Zipper King', creating tension in her relationship with new flame Benoît.

Alfie told Emily he wanted to give their relationship a go despite the distance between them. His offer sent her running back to Gabriel with the intention of telling him her true feelings but she knocked on his door only to find his ex Camille had just moved in!

Sylvie offered Emily a job at her new firm in the final series two scenes, leaving Emily having to choose between staying in Paris or return to the US to resume her original job in Chicago.

Emily is torn between Alfie and Gabriel. Picture: Netflix

How did Emily in Paris series two end?

Emily in Paris series two ended with Emily at a crossroads about her future; she must decide whether to stay in Paris and work for Sylvie's new firm in the city or return to Chicago and resume her old job and her old life.

The final scenes showed Emily trying to confess her love for Gabriel, but she was interrupted by Camille who revealed they were back together. The season ended with Emily making a phone call to Sylvie, telling her: "I've made my decision."

Alfie asked Emily to try things long-distance in Emily in Paris series 2. Picture: Netflix

Will there be Emily in Paris series four?

There will be a series four of Emily in Paris! Netflix confirmed way back in 2020 there would be a third and fourth series and, after series three dropped on 21st December, fans can't wait to find out more about season four.

Given that season four hasn't started filming yet, there's no news on release date, cast or plot just yet! We'll have all the details right here on Capital as they emerge.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital