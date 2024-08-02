Dylan Sprouse Explains Why He Refused To Say Fat Jokes In The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody Script

By Sam Prance

Dylan Sprouse's co-star Kim Rhodes previously revealed that Dylan Sprouse wouldn't say jokes that made fun of her weight.

Dylan Sprouse has opened up about why he refused to act out fat jokes that were in The Suite Life Of Zach & Cody script.

In 2023, Kim Rhodes, who played Zack and Cody’s mother Carey Martin, revealed that Dylan Sprouse wouldn't perform any jokes in The Suite Life Of Zach & Cody script that made fun of her weight. Speaking on the Back To The Best podcast, Kim said: "I got pregnant when I was on the show and of course the show dealt with it by making fat jokes."

Kim then added: "One of my favourite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke and he just kept skipping over it. It was like in the middle of a chunk of dialogue. The director [...] goes 'CUT! Dylan say the line!' and he goes 'I would not disrespect any woman that way. Let alone this woman. You write something funny and I’ll say it.'"

Now, Dylan has confirmed that it was important to him not to perform any fat jokes that were supposed to be in the show.

Discussing why he wouldn't act out any jokes that made fun of Kim's weight on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Dylan said: "[I] just don’t really think fat jokes are funny. There’s a better joke somewhere else, unless you’re talking about yourself."

Dylan then added: "Unless it’s self-referential, which I find is fun but if you’re pointing the finger at people and talking about how they look, I just don’t tend to find that very funny in general. I think there’s better jokes."

When asked how he had the confidence to stand up against their director at the age of 14, Dylan said: "I mean, you’d be amazed at what having your own show at 11 will do for your confidence."

Dylan also said: "I was a huskier young lad who, again, really didn’t come into himself until he was like 18."

