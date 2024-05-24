Dylan Minnette Reveals Why He Quit Acting

24 May 2024, 18:00

13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette Reveals Why He Quit Acting
13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette Reveals Why He Quit Acting. Picture: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Warner Music, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette has acted in any films or TV shows since 2022.

Dylan Minnette has opened up about his decision to quit acting and focus on his music career as part of the band Wallows.

Dylan Minnette is one of the most successful actors of his generation. After first rising to fame as a child star in hit shows like Lost, Scandal and Grey's Anatomy, Dylan became a household name playing Clay Jensen in 13 Reasons Why on Netflix. He's also had major roles in blockbuster films like Don't Breathe and the fifth Scream movie.

Nevertheless, Dylan has stopped acting for the time being. His last official credit was playing Tyler Shultz in The Dropout in 2022 and since then he's fully turned his attention to his music career, releasing two albums as the lead singer of Wallows.

Now, Dylan has revealed why he's not acting anymore and whether or not he'll ever return to the screen for future projects.

Dylan Minette dresses up like his bandmate Braeden Lemasters

Speaking on The Zach Sang Show about acting and his change in career, Dylan said: "I was very fortunate to find success in it. I was on 13 Reasons Why and it was really popular...but it also started to feel like a job."

Dylan then explained: "I feel like Wallows and music is this passion that we've always had as a group to take all the way as far as we can. I feel like I'm in a position now where I can do that for a while. The only that's going to happen is if I put my 100% time and energy into it and take it very seriously."

He continued: "For me, I'm just following what feels natural and inspiring at the time. I'm obviously very privileged to be in [this] position. It's insane. It's working out for us and we're having an amazing time."

As for what he says to his team about acting, Dylan joked: "I tell my manager and my agent, 'Yeah guys, 2026!'"

Dylan Minnette Reveals Why He Quit Acting

Dylan also said that he considered acting again in 2023 but "that timeframe was the actors' strike and it didn't work out."

Dylan ended by saying: "At some point, when we've fulfilled our Wallows duties. When we're ready to take a break as a band, I feel like I'll have the perfect inspiration to [act again]".

