Top 5 Drag Race Snatch Game Impressions You Need To See – From Adele To Donald Trump

Drag Race's Snatch Game impressions over the years have been truly iconic. Picture: BBC / YouTube

RuPaul’s Drag Race gave us the Snatch Game 11 years ago and we are eternally grateful.

By Kathryn Knight

The Snatch Game on RuPaul’s Drag Race gives the queens chance to showcase their best impressions, from modern day huns like Gemma Collins and Kim Woodburn to vintage queens like Cher and Liza Minnelli.

As Gemma Collins hosts fans’ favourite episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two, we’re looking back at some of the best ever Snatch Game impressions.

Donald Trump - The Vivienne

The Vivienne’s impression of Donald Trump on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2019 was absolutely iconic.

With the accurate orange tan and signature hand movements, The Vivienne does Trump better than Trump.

Adele – Ginger Minj

Way back in 2016 Ginger Minj put on her best Adele for Snatch Game during Drag Race All Stars, nailing the British accent and beehive hair ‘do from the singer’s younger years.

Ginger’s take on the ‘Someone Like You’ singer helped her win the challenge.

Eartha Kitt – JuJu Bee

An impression that marked Jujubee’s queen status during Drag Race, her take on singer Eartha Kitt had even Ru screaming.

Her sickening talent saw Jujubee make it to the final three in season 2, as well as the first series of All Stars and 2020’s All Stars 5.

Bjork - Katya Zamolodchikova

You know an impression was perfected when the person you impersonated even approves.

Bjork said she saw Katya’s skit on Snatch Game and admitted she “absolutely loved it.”

Cher – Chad Michaels

Chad Michaels won the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and his take on Cher proves why.

Seriously, we thought we were watching actual Cher.

