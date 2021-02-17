What Is Snatch Game On RuPaul's Drag Race?

What Is Snatch Game on Drag Race? Picture: Drag Race UK/ BBC

By Capital FM

Snatch Game is the challenge everyone looks forward to on any RuPaul's Drag Race series and as it hits the UK screens with none other than Gemma Collins as a guests judge here's everything you need to know about the gameshow spoof.

Snatch Game is a RuPaul's Drag Race staple and the main challenge queens and viewers alike look forward to the most as contestants' improvisation and imitation skills are put to the ultimate test.

What Prize Does The RuPaul's Drag Race UK Winner Get?

Gemma Collins was impersonated by Cheryl Hole in Drag Race UK series 1 Snatch Game. Picture: Drag Race UK/ BBC

Choosing the right celebrity to transform into for the RuPaul hosted gameshow can seal a queen's top spot in the competition, or see them crash and burn.

On Drag Race UK, none other than Gemma Collins is guest judging during the iconic game for series- and she herself her impersonated by Cheryl Hole in series 1!

So, here's everything you need to know about the challenge, including the show it is based on and what the rules are (hint, there aren't many!)

What is Snatch Game on Drag Race?

The Snatch Game challenge is a spoof of the classic US gameshow Match Game or as we know it here in the UK, Blankety Blank, hosted by the late, great Terry Wogan.

It has been a maxi challenge on Drag Race since series 2 of the original US series and quickly become an absolute crowd favourite.

Contestants have to pick a famous person to imitate and stay in character throughout the duration of the panel show, delivering witty one liners and improvising jokes on the spot, trying to make the judges laugh the whole time.

So, no pressure!

Drag Race UK series 1set the bar incredibly high with Baga Chipz transforming into Margaret Thatcher, The Vivian taking on Donald Trump and as we know, Cheryl Hole doing her very best Gemma Collins.

What are the rules of Snatch Game?

The 'aim' of the game is to get a matched answer with one of the judges to a statement RuPaul reads out, for example "Gemma Collins is so Essex she ___".

But, anyone who knows the game will be aware the only real winner is whoever can steal the show and make everyone laugh the most in their character.

There really are no rules apart from, make 'em laugh!

Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three on iPlayer every Thursday at 7.30pm

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News