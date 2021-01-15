What Prize Does The RuPaul's Drag Race UK Winner Get?

By Capital FM

What prize does the Drag Race UK winner get and why is it different to the original? Picture: BBC/ Drag Race UK

Drag Race UK series 2 is finally here as a fresh bunch of queens battle for the crown, but what does the winner actually take home?

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 2 is here after what feels like a decade long wait (it's been one year) as the 2021 crop of queens battle it out to be named the UK's next drag superstar- but aside from all the glory that comes with the coveted title, what do they actually win?

What does the winner of Drag Race UK get?

The winner of the UK version of Drag Race wins the chance to fly to Hollywood and record their own mini series with the producers of the smash hit show.

As for mini and maxi challenges, contestants don't have the chance to win anything extra apart from a 'RuPeter Badge', obviously a take on the Blue Peter Badge.

The large disparity in prizes, namely the money, doesn't go un-missed by viewers, but it is for good reason...

Why is the Drag Race UK prize different to the US version?

The UK prize is very different to the original US series for a variety of different reasons, from the channel and length of time it's been running.

The US show has been going for 12 whole seasons dating back to 2009 and has grown from a relatively low budget (no shade) production to one of the most hotly anticipated shows globally and been picked up by streaming giant, Netflix.

Having grown a massive reputation over the years, it has much more money invested in it allowing for big cash prizes and brands desperate to be associated with them, offering other winnings for challenges including years' supplies of cosmetics, wigs and outfits.

Also, as anyone who knows the BBC (the channel it airs on), they'll know it is funded with public money from the license fee, so large sums of cash aren't given away in any competition, be it a quiz or Drag Race!

