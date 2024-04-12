Does Tom Ripley Kill Marge?

12 April 2024, 16:30

Here's what happens to Marge in 'Ripley'
Here's what happens to Marge in 'Ripley'. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Does Tom Ripley kill Marge Sherwood in Netflix's 'Ripley'? Here's what happens to Dickie Greenleaf's girlfriend in the dark series. Spoilers ahead!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Netflix adaptation of the 1955 book The Talent Mr. Ripley has been a hit, from its beautiful black and white cinematography to Andrew Scott's mesmerising performance, it has all the ingredients to be a cult classic series.

If you've clicked on this article then you've likely made it past episode three of Netflix's Ripley, and if you haven't we won't judge you but equally, why do you want to ruin for yourself?

This page is going to be full of spoilers from the get go, so you have been warned, click away if you need to. But for those who want to know everything they can (apart from the ending) strap in and let us take you through some of the darkest Ripley scenes.

There's a fair bit of tension between Tom and Marge in 'Ripley'
There's a fair bit of tension between Tom and Marge in 'Ripley'. Picture: Alamy

Does Tom Ripley kill marge in 'Ripley'?

Beware there are Ripley spoilers ahead.

In Netflix's Ripley, Tom Ripley's appearance in Atrani, Italy throws a spanner in the works for Dickie Greenleaf's relationship with Marge. He begins to spend more time with Tom than he does with Marge, who is depicted by Dakota Fanning. And she is noticeably annoyed by this.

When Dickie realises this he starts to question his relationship with Tom and even states to him clearly that he's not "queer" as he fears Tom is trying to purse a romantic relationship with him.

However, in episode three titled 'III Sommerso' things take a turn for the worst. In an unexpected exchange on a boat Tom takes a paddle and beats Dickie to death. It all gets very Saltburn.

The episode ends with Tom managing to escape the murder scene and looks to be heading back to Atrani where a clueless Marge resides. So, to continue his fantasy life in Italy does he get Marge out of the way? Here's what happens next.

Watch the trailer for Ripley

It seems that Tom has every intention of killing Marge if he needs to, but he actually never gets the chance. When he returns to Atrani he spins a narrative that suggests Dickie was suicidal and while Marge starts off sceptical she later accepts this as her lover's fate.

First Marge visits Tom at his new place and he makes a suggestive joke about the slippery steps outside the front entrance. This paired with the fact that he had sent the staff home for the day suggests he plans to hurt Marge.

Marge then discovers Dickie's signet ring amongst Tom's stuff, and rather than calling him a murder she decides this is evidence that Mr Greenleaf was suicidal. She comes to this conclusion as she says him giving away personal possessions suggests that he was going 'away' and not coming back.

Dakota Fanning plays Marge in Ripley
Dakota Fanning plays Marge in Ripley. Picture: Alamy

It's likely that Marge didn't actually believe this. She had suspicions of Tom long before Dickie's dad sent a letter warning him of his intentions so she likely realised he was a murderer and wanted to appease him in an attempt to save her own life.

And it worked. During their exchange Tom picks up an astray and looks ready to strike her with it, however when she reveals her conclusion he puts it down and Marge leaves the situation unharmed.

A few days later she returns to America safe and sound.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be doing the MCU in Deadpool's third instalment

Is Taylor Swift Going To Be In Deadpool 3?

Georgia H and Anton are in the middle of breakup rumours

Love Island's Anton Danyluk Just Ended Georgia Harrison Split Rumours

Love Island

Bridgerton season 3 comes out in May and June 2024

Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And More

Margot Robbie's production company has signed to make a Monopoly film

Margot Robbie On Board To Produce A 'Monopoly Movie'

Tom and Zendaya share a kiss at the London premiere of Challengers

Zendaya And Tom Holland End Split Rumours With A Kiss At Challengers London Premiere

The lowdown on Challengers starring Zendaya

What You Need To Know About Zendaya’s New Tennis Movie ‘Challengers’

Maya Jama is in the running for the next Bond movie

Maya Jama Could Be The Next Bond Girl And We'd Love To See It

Bradley wrote "I love you endlessly" whne he announced his engagement to Scott.

Inside Heartstopper's Bradley Riches' Surprise Engagement

Netflix's series Ripley is set to air on the 4th of April, 2024

Netflix's Ripley's Full Cast: From Dakota Fanning To Andrew Scott

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building

'Only Murders In The Building' Season 4: Release Date, Cast and Plot

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits