David Dawson On How He And Harry Styles Rehearsed Their Sex Scenes

David Dawson and Harry Styles play lovers in My Policeman. Picture: Getty

David Dawson has given an insight into how he and Harry Styles filmed their sex scenes in upcoming movie My Policeman.

David Dawson and Harry Styles play Patrick and Tom in the upcoming movie-adaption of Bethan Roberts' My Policeman, which comes out in cinemas on 21st October before dropping on Prime Video on 4th November.

Patrick, an art curator, and Tom, the policeman, find themselves embroiled in a love triangle with Emma Corrin's character Marion who marries Tom but must share him with Patrick, who Tom is really in love with.

The heart-wrenching story naturally involves some intimate scenes, including sex scenes between Tom and Patrick, which actor David described as 'like a beautiful dance'.

Harry Styles seen on the film set for 'My Policeman'. Picture: Getty

David Dawson said he and Harry Styles rehearsed their intimate scenes. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Times, the 40-year-old said he and pop star Harry spent three weeks rehearsing with co-star Emma so they could develop their on-screen chemistry.

Dawson said the sex scenes took 'a good few days' to rehearse, explaining: "Michael [Grandage, the director] brought on board an intimacy co-ordinator and it was very much a collaboration. It felt like a beautiful dance."

The stars also promised each other they'd check in with one another while filming.

He added: "Me and Harry promised each other on day one that we would always look out for each other, that we would always continue to check in with each other. Harry and I wanted those scenes to be the best they could be."

My Policeman lands on Prime Video on 4th November. Picture: Prime Video

Director Michael Grandage also said via Far Out magazine that he wanted to pay homage to the things important to him with My Policeman.

He said: "As a gay man, I thought, I if I’m going to direct this film, I do at least want to somehow make sure that — if I’m lucky enough to carry on living in another 10, 15, 20 years or so — I want to be able to look at the film constantly and go, ‘I did what I set out to do in terms of intimacy.

“I just knew that there was a way of telling a very specific story about same-sex intimacy that, each time we saw it in the film, helps move the narrative on. You can’t do that if you just fade to black.”

He also suggested the cast watch The Servant to take note on how the film approached the sex scenes.

