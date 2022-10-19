David Dawson On How He And Harry Styles Rehearsed Their Sex Scenes

19 October 2022, 15:30

David Dawson and Harry Styles play lovers in My Policeman
David Dawson and Harry Styles play lovers in My Policeman. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

David Dawson has given an insight into how he and Harry Styles filmed their sex scenes in upcoming movie My Policeman.

David Dawson and Harry Styles play Patrick and Tom in the upcoming movie-adaption of Bethan Roberts' My Policeman, which comes out in cinemas on 21st October before dropping on Prime Video on 4th November.

Patrick, an art curator, and Tom, the policeman, find themselves embroiled in a love triangle with Emma Corrin's character Marion who marries Tom but must share him with Patrick, who Tom is really in love with.

Emma Corrin & David Dawson Prove They're The Cutest Duo At My Policeman Premiere

The heart-wrenching story naturally involves some intimate scenes, including sex scenes between Tom and Patrick, which actor David described as 'like a beautiful dance'.

Harry Styles seen on the film set for 'My Policeman'
Harry Styles seen on the film set for 'My Policeman'. Picture: Getty
David Dawson said he and Harry Styles rehearsed their intimate scenes
David Dawson said he and Harry Styles rehearsed their intimate scenes. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Times, the 40-year-old said he and pop star Harry spent three weeks rehearsing with co-star Emma so they could develop their on-screen chemistry.

Dawson said the sex scenes took 'a good few days' to rehearse, explaining: "Michael [Grandage, the director] brought on board an intimacy co-ordinator and it was very much a collaboration. It felt like a beautiful dance."

The stars also promised each other they'd check in with one another while filming.

He added: "Me and Harry promised each other on day one that we would always look out for each other, that we would always continue to check in with each other. Harry and I wanted those scenes to be the best they could be."

My Policeman lands on Prime Video on 4th November
My Policeman lands on Prime Video on 4th November. Picture: Prime Video

Director Michael Grandage also said via Far Out magazine that he wanted to pay homage to the things important to him with My Policeman.

He said: "As a gay man, I thought, I if I’m going to direct this film, I do at least want to somehow make sure that — if I’m lucky enough to carry on living in another 10, 15, 20 years or so — I want to be able to look at the film constantly and go, ‘I did what I set out to do in terms of intimacy.

“I just knew that there was a way of telling a very specific story about same-sex intimacy that, each time we saw it in the film, helps move the narrative on. You can’t do that if you just fade to black.”

He also suggested the cast watch The Servant to take note on how the film approached the sex scenes.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi have teased a release of their song covers

Will Niall Horan And Lewis Capaldi Release Official Versions Of Their Busking Covers?

Everyone's raving about Olivia Wilde's salad dressing recipe online

Olivia Wilde Drops Hint About Famous Salad Dressing Recipe That Broke The Internet

Taylor Swift has eight other people listed on her 'Midnights' songwriting credits

Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Songwriting Credits From William Bowery To Jack Antanoff

What did Selena and Hailey talk about?

What Were Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Talking About At The Gala?

Maya Jama seemingly responded to Ekin-Su's claims about being offered to host Love Island

Maya Jama Appears To Respond To Ekin-Su’s Claims She Was 'Offered Love Island Hosting Role First'

Louis Tomlinson has officially removed One Direction from his bio on socials

Louis Tomlinson Has Officially Removed One Direction From His Bio & It’s The End Of An Era

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star