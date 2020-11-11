Dash & Lily: Is There A Second Book? What Are The Differences Between The Show & Novel?

'Dash & Lily' has arrived on Netflix to take over our lives and people are wondering if the series, based on a book, has a secon d novel and what the differences on-screen are?

Dash & Lily is the latest rom-come series to cheer up our wintery days on Netflix and although most are new to the characters and story, those who read the book the series is based on have been well acquainted with the tale for over a decade.

The New York based love story has a much-needed festive twist and people are already wanting more, wondering if there will be more seasons, or in other terms- are there more books in the series?

Let's find out if we can expect the story of Dash & Lily to continue...

When Is Dash & Lily Available To Watch?

Is there a second Dash & Lily book?
Is there a second Dash & Lily book? Picture: Netflix

Based on Rachel Cohn and David Levithan's 2010 novel Dash and Lily's Book of Dares, the eight part series follows two youngsters who pass messages through a notebook to each other in New York at Christmas time.

We'd say it's been added to the streaming site just in time given its festive nature and it appears the show's stuck to its festive cheer that runs throughout the books.

As for more, books, it looks like we're in luck...

The second book in the Dash & Lily series
The second book in the Dash & Lily series. Picture: Penguin Random House

Is there a second Dash & Lily book?

There are two more books in the Dash & Lily series
There are two more books in the Dash & Lily series. Picture: Penguin Random House

You'll be overjoyed to learn that not only is there a second book, but there's a third novel in the series too.

The original book is followed by the second titled The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily and the third is called Mind the Gap, Dash & Lily, following the pair as they grow up and experience all kinds of life events from loss, distance and general growing up.

It sounds like the perfect recipe for a couple more Netflix series if you ask us!

As any well seasoned Netflix watcher will know, many of its original shows have been lifted from novels, such as hits including To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

While we may be in for more series yet, we probably shouldn't expect anything for at least another year, say, Christmas 2021?!

