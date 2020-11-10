Will There Be Dash And Lily Season 2 On Netflix?

10 November 2020, 16:52

Dash and Lily season 2 is yet to be confirmed
Dash and Lily season 2 is yet to be confirmed. Picture: Netflix

New festive series Dash and Lily already has viewers wanting to know about a possible season two.

As Netflix fills its platform with Christmas movies, this year festive TV lovers are being treated to an entire series of merry moods with the arrival of Dash and Lily, starring Austin Abrams and Midori Francis.

The romance series, based on the novel Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, follows the twosome as they fall in love having never met, trading their secrets, dreams and dares in a red notebook which they swap by leaving in locations all over New York at Christmastime.

After receiving rave reviews from critics and Netflix watchers alike, fans are already keen to know if there’ll be a Dash & Lily season 2, so here’s all the info so far on a possible next series…

Will there be Dash and Lily season 2?

Dash and Lily on Netflix is based on a three-part book series
Dash and Lily on Netflix is based on a three-part book series. Picture: Netflix

It’s too soon for Netflix to confirm whether there will be a second series of Dash and Lily, an announcement which is usually made by the streaming giant a couple of months after content hits the site.

However, the fact there are a total of three books following the couple's love story means chances are high a second and even third series could follow.

What will happen in Dash and Lily season 2?

Dash and Lily season 2 would be based on the second in the book series if renewed by Netflix
Dash and Lily season 2 would be based on the second in the book series if renewed by Netflix. Picture: Netflix

If Dash and Lily season two is eventually confirmed, it will likely follow the story of the second in the book series; The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily.

The plot explains that after a tough year for Lily who loses her beloved grandfather, her “spark has dimmed” and with only 12 days until Christmas Dash and their friends try to help Lily “recapture the holiday spirit.”

Does Dash and Lily season 2 have a release date?

The first two books in the Dash and Lily series stick to a festive theme, so if the show is renewed for season 2 fans can expect a Christmastime release date in 2021.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for updates on further series!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson said trolls make her 'not want to have' a kid.

Jesy Nelson Says Trolls Have Put Her Off Having Kids

McDonald's is launching a meat-free burger called 'McPlant'.

McDonald’s Are Launching A Meat-Free ‘McPlant’ Burger

Taylor Swift stars in a new banking advert filled with Easter eggs to her own songs

All The Taylor Swift Songs That Feature In Her New TV Advert

Jacqueline Jossa is starring in the West End.

Jacqueline Jossa Announces She's Making Her West End Debut In 'A Christmas Carol'

Harry Styles' cardigan is trending again it could be because of Taylor Swift

Harry Styles' Cardigan Is Trending Again And Taylor Swift Could Be To Blame

Little Mix: The Search ended on Saturday night. But who won?

Who Won Little Mix: The Search?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up