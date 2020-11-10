Will There Be Dash And Lily Season 2 On Netflix?

Dash and Lily season 2 is yet to be confirmed. Picture: Netflix

New festive series Dash and Lily already has viewers wanting to know about a possible season two.

As Netflix fills its platform with Christmas movies, this year festive TV lovers are being treated to an entire series of merry moods with the arrival of Dash and Lily, starring Austin Abrams and Midori Francis.

The romance series, based on the novel Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, follows the twosome as they fall in love having never met, trading their secrets, dreams and dares in a red notebook which they swap by leaving in locations all over New York at Christmastime.

After receiving rave reviews from critics and Netflix watchers alike, fans are already keen to know if there’ll be a Dash & Lily season 2, so here’s all the info so far on a possible next series…

Will there be Dash and Lily season 2?

Dash and Lily on Netflix is based on a three-part book series. Picture: Netflix

It’s too soon for Netflix to confirm whether there will be a second series of Dash and Lily, an announcement which is usually made by the streaming giant a couple of months after content hits the site.

However, the fact there are a total of three books following the couple's love story means chances are high a second and even third series could follow.

What will happen in Dash and Lily season 2?

Dash and Lily season 2 would be based on the second in the book series if renewed by Netflix. Picture: Netflix

If Dash and Lily season two is eventually confirmed, it will likely follow the story of the second in the book series; The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily.

The plot explains that after a tough year for Lily who loses her beloved grandfather, her “spark has dimmed” and with only 12 days until Christmas Dash and their friends try to help Lily “recapture the holiday spirit.”

Does Dash and Lily season 2 have a release date?

The first two books in the Dash and Lily series stick to a festive theme, so if the show is renewed for season 2 fans can expect a Christmastime release date in 2021.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for updates on further series!

