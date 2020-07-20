Cursed Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast News And Spoilers

Cursed fans are asking if there will be another Netflix series already. Picture: Netflix

Will there be another season of Cursed on Netflix? Fans are calling for season 2 already following epic ending - but is there another Cursed book? Will there be another series?

Cursed landed on Netflix only days ago and already fans of the show, which stars 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford, are desperate to know if a season 2 is coming.

Following one epic finale of the season (no spoilers just yet), those who have binge-watched the whole show need to know if they’ll be getting the answers they need about Nimue and King Arthur in another series.

So will there be a second season of Cursed on Netflix? When will season 2 be released? And are there any cast announcements, news and spoilers just yet?

Here’s what we know about Cursed season 2 so far:

Cursed actress Katherine Langford has spoken about season 2. Picture: Netflix

Is there going to be a Cursed season 2?

Netflix have not yet revealed any plans for another series of Cursed. As Cursed is based off a single book, with no plans for a sequel just yet, it’s believed there could be quite some delay if another series was to come.

However, given the cliffhanger ending, it seems unlikely Netflix won’t commit to another series so we’ll be awaiting that announcement within the next few weeks.

Who will be in the Curse season 2 cast?

Despite there being no confirmed series 2, Katherine Langford has already revealed she’s keen to take up her role as Nimue again.

She told Elle.com: “I’m trying not to spoil anything, but I feel like this [season] is really just the tip of the iceberg.

“There’s a lot of talk about the sword this season, and I feel like it would be interesting to see just how deep Nimue’s powers go and what kind of untapped power she has within.”

Netflix's Cursed ended with many cliffhangers prompting fans to question another season. Picture: Netflix

Are there any season 2 Cursed plot spoilers?

With no second book and no confirmation from Netflix, it’s impossible to tell what way the plot will go in a second series.

But if season 1 is anything to go by, we’re in for plenty more action.

How did season 1 of Cursed end? (Spoilers ahead)

A LOT happened in the final episode of Cursed with plenty of cliffhangers.

Nimue (Katherine Langford) and Morgana, who has taken on the powerful role of the spirit, The Widow, finally kill Father Carden allowing them to escape with an injured Merlin.

However, down the track, the three of them were confronted by Sister Iris who definitely wasn’t going to let them escape for a second time.

Nimue ends up being struck down by an arrow and falling from the bridge into the waters below leaving viewers questioning if she’s still alive.

Affected by the loss of Nimue, Merlin used Excalibur to defeat and escape with Morgana.