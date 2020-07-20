Who Plays Merlin In Cursed? Why You Recognise Actor Gustaf Skarsgård In New Netflix Cast

Cursed's Merlin has caught the attention of fans as they recognise him from other shows. Picture: Netflix

Cursed fans are paying close attention to Merlin in the new Netflix cast as the Vikings actor makes a shock appearance. So who is Gustaf Skarsgård? And what else has Cursed's Merlin been in?

Netflix has brought us Cursed starring 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford and fans of the new show are already obsessing over the cast, particularly who plays Merlin.

A very recognisable face, viewers instantly noticed actor Gustaf Skarsgård was playing Merlin in the new series Cursed, a Netflix series based on an interesting take on the legendary tales of King Arthur.

So who is actor Gustaf Skarsgård? And what facts do we need to know about the Merlin star? Here’s what you need to know:

Actor Gustaf Skarsgård plays Merlin in the new Cursed cast. Picture: Netflix

Where is Gustaf Skarsgård from and how old is he?

Gustaf was born in Stockholm, Sweeden, and is currently 39 years old. His date of birth is November 12 1980.

Who are Gustaf Skarsgård’s brothers and sisters? Is he related to Alexander Skarsgård?

Gustaf comes from a very big family and is the second oldest of the famous Skarsgård family.

One of eight, Alexander Skarsgård is his older brother and then he’s younger siblings are actors Bill and Valter, doctor Sam and his sister Eija is a model. They also have two younger siblings from their father’s second marriage.

Gustaf’s parents are Stellan Skarsgård (also a famous actor) and mum, My Skarsgård. It goes without saying they’re one of the most famous families in Sweden.

Gustaf Skarsgård is the second eldest in the famous Sweedish Skarsgard family. Picture: Getty

What else has Cursed's Merlin been in?

You’ll recognise Merlin from Cursed for a number of different shows as Gustaf has built up an incredible movie and TV career.

He’s most famous roles include Karl Strand in Westworld and Floki in Vikings.