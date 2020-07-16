What Is The Story Of Cursed? Netflix's Latest Fantasy Series Plot Revealed

16 July 2020, 17:15

Netflix's 'Cursed' has finally arrived to Netflix just when we needed some fantasy, so, what is the 'dark fairytale' starring Katherine Langford all about?

Cursed has landed on Netflix to give everyone a much needed dose of fantasy and thrills, and let's be honest, a good looking, star-studded cast always helps- so, what is the highly anticipated 'dark fairytale' all about?

Starring 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford and Daniel Sharman of Teen Wolf and Immortals fame, it's serving us some serious Game Of Thrones and The Witcher vibes, which we're always happy to see.

What is the plot of Netflix's 'dark fairytale', 'Cursed'?
What is Cursed about?

Those of you who are clued up on your olden day legends may recognise the plot, as it's a reimagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (Katherine Langford), a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful and tragic Lady of the Lake.

After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur (Devon Terrell), a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) and deliver an ancient sword.

The series has been adapted from a book of the same title by Frank Miller and writer Thomas Wheeler has been described by them as a 'dark fantasy'.

They told IGN: "It's like you've found the book on your parents' bookshelf that's a fairytale book, and you open it up and this one's spookier than all the rest."

Both Katherin and Daniel have gushed about the show's creators, saying, "Tom and Frank, when you get them together, they are like the biggest, most brilliant nerds."

"It’s so much fun and they do come from a place of genuine love and creativity for these stories."

Series 1 of Cursed dropped on Netflix on 17th July.

