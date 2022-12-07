Seasonal Favourite 'The Holiday' Is Getting A Sequel

By Kathryn Knight

The Holiday getting a sequel is the best news we’ve heard all year.

Kate Winslet, Jack Black, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law have apparently all signed up for a sequel to The Holiday which will begin filming next year.

The 2006 romcom went on to become an international Christmas movie fave after its release warmed hearts everywhere.

The story sees Iris (Winslet) and Amanda (Diaz) swap homes following heartbreak in their respective hometowns, the Cotswolds and LA.

As ‘the other woman’ in her colleague’s relationship, Iris is devastated to find her lover is engaged, while Amanda is left alone at Christmas after throwing her boyfriend Ethan out the house for cheating.

Eventually, the women find new romances and relationships in their temporary house swaps, bringing the two strangers together in a way they never expected.

Iris falls for Amanda's close friend Miles, while Amanda hooks up with Iris' widowed brother Graham after he crashes at her cottage one evening.

Their story is set to continue in a sequel filmed next year.

A source told the tabloids: “The plan is to start filming next year. The main talent are all signed up.”

They continued: “The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.

“It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world - it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up.

“It’ll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming - just what everyone wants for Christmas.”

The Holiday raked in over £200 million at the box office following its release and has since remained a go-to seasonal flick.

