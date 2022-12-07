Seasonal Favourite 'The Holiday' Is Getting A Sequel

7 December 2022, 11:40 | Updated: 7 December 2022, 12:29

By Kathryn Knight

The Holiday getting a sequel is the best news we’ve heard all year.

Kate Winslet, Jack Black, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law have apparently all signed up for a sequel to The Holiday which will begin filming next year.

The 2006 romcom went on to become an international Christmas movie fave after its release warmed hearts everywhere.

The story sees Iris (Winslet) and Amanda (Diaz) swap homes following heartbreak in their respective hometowns, the Cotswolds and LA.

Sabrina Carpenter Has Given 'Nonsense' An Iconic Christmas Refresh

As ‘the other woman’ in her colleague’s relationship, Iris is devastated to find her lover is engaged, while Amanda is left alone at Christmas after throwing her boyfriend Ethan out the house for cheating.

The Holiday is getting a sequel
The Holiday is getting a sequel. Picture: Alamy
The Holiday's original cast have signed up for a sequel
The Holiday's original cast have signed up for a sequel. Picture: Alamy

Eventually, the women find new romances and relationships in their temporary house swaps, bringing the two strangers together in a way they never expected.

Iris falls for Amanda's close friend Miles, while Amanda hooks up with Iris' widowed brother Graham after he crashes at her cottage one evening.

Their story is set to continue in a sequel filmed next year.

A source told the tabloids: “The plan is to start filming next year. The main talent are all signed up.”

Kate Winslet and Jack Black as Iris and Miles in The Holiday
Kate Winslet and Jack Black as Iris and Miles in The Holiday. Picture: Alamy
Kate Winslet in The Holiday
Kate Winslet in The Holiday. Picture: Alamy

They continued: “The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.

“It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world - it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up.

“It’ll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming - just what everyone wants for Christmas.”

The Holiday raked in over £200 million at the box office following its release and has since remained a go-to seasonal flick.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Which Capital Jingle Bell Ball artist are you?

QUIZ: Give Us Your Pop Opinions & We’ll Tell You Which #CapitalJBB Performer You Are

Features

The lowdown on Jenna Ortega's dating history

Is Jenna Ortega Single? Inside Her Dating History

All of Molly-Mae Hague's stunning pregnancy pictures

All Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Glowing Baby Bump And Pregnancy Pictures

Maura Higgins has spoken about the Fashion Awards

Maura Higgins Pulled Out Of Fashion Awards Over 'Inappropriate' Dress

Dua Lipa is bringing nostalgia to The Ball

Dua Lipa Fans Want To See These Future Nostalgia Tour Moments At The Jingle Bell Ball

The lowdown on Jesy Nelson's new relationship

Jesy Nelson Looks Loved Up With New Boyfriend

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star