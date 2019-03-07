Celebs Go Dating: Pete Wicks Sends Viewers Wild With His 'Charm' As He's Set Up With Woman He Had A Fling With Ten Years Ago

7 March 2019, 11:28 | Updated: 7 March 2019, 15:47

Pete Wicks snogs his Celebs Go Dating date he already knows
Pete Wicks snogs his Celebs Go Dating date he already knows. Picture: E4/Celebs Go Dating

Pete Wicks came face to face with a skeleton in his closet when he was set up on a Celebs Go Dating date with a woman he used to 'mess around' with ten years ago.

TOWIE's Pete Wicks got a serious blast from the past on Celebs Go Dating last night when the mystery woman he was sent on a blind date with someone that he had 'messed around with' ten years ago.

Georgia Steel Breaks Celebs Go Dating Rules… By Kissing Fellow Celeb Malique Thompson-Dwyer

As he date arrived, the reality star who was visibly surprised said: "You're having a laugh aren't ya, I used to mess about with her ten years ago."

Turns out, it was Katie, an Events Manager who he used to 'mess around' with, and as they 'never got to go on a date', we'll leave it to your imagination what the pair used to get up to.

Pete said: "Well this is weird, they didn't tell me nothing. Turned out to be a really good surprise. Of all the people. Well, we never got to go on a date, here's to old friends and the one that got away."

From the looks of things, the date went pretty well and Pete was adamant about wanting to go on a second date with her.

This was despite the dating experts Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson saying they were 'disappointed' in him for leading other dates on, kissing them and then turning down future dates.

The french bulldog lover, unlike Georgia Steel and Chelsee Heeley, has captured the hearts of the nation with his smooth talking and fans can't get over how much of a 'charmer' he is.

Viewers have slammed Georgia and Chelsee for being rude and dismissive to their dates, leaving way half through meals and making them pay, with Georgia also coming out with some pretty brutal insults, including telling a date that their eyes 'pop out their skull'.

