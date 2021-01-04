Meet The Cast Of The Cabins: ITV2's New Dating Show Contestants

The cast of the Cabins has been revealed. Picture: ITV

The Cabins is the UK’s answer to the ‘winter Love Island’ we all imagined, but who are the contestants? Meet the cast here.

Love Island 2021 may be postponed, but The Cabins is here to fill the void with a bunch of singletons on the contestants line-up to hopefully find love with their fellow cast mates.

The Cabins line-up involves a lingerie model, a pageant queen and an architecture student, all hoping to find ‘the one’ within a 24-hour period.

With the romantic backdrop of cosy countryside cabins as their setting, the contestants will have the choice to stay as a pair in their lodge or “check out” after a day.

Get to know the contestants on the first episode of The Cabins, here…

The Cabins: Abraham

The Cabins: Abraham is an architecture student. Picture: ITV

Age: 21

Job: Architecture student

Abraham is hoping to find a bestie as well as a girlfriend on The Cabins.

He’s also a budding musician so hopefully we’ll see him serenading his love interest during the series.

The Cabins: Sarah

Tattooed beauty Sarah will be part of a same-sex couple on The Cabins. Picture: ITV

Age: 26

Job: Model

Sarah will feature in The Cabins as one half of the show’s same sex-couple.

She said: "I've dated men, but not a lot. Primarily I'm women, but if I fall for a guy I'll give them a chance. I do classify myself as a lesbian."

The Cabins: Tom

The Cabins star Tom is a business development manager. Picture: ITV

Age: 26

Job: Business development manager

Tom is a long-term relationship kind of guy, spending every week of his previous relationship flying back and forth to Ireland so he could see his ex.

The Cabins: Sofia

The Cabins: Sofia is a beauty queen. Picture: ITV

Age: 21

Job: Tattoo apprentice

At just 21, Sofia is already an international beauty queen whose love expectations can only get better after she quite literally set herself on fire during one date.

She explained: “There was a candelabra on the table. I dropped a spoon, so I leant down, I came back up and I'd set part of my sleeve and hair on fire.”

The Cabins: Olivia

The Cabins: Olivia is on the lookout for someone 'bubbly'. Picture: ITV

Age: 22

Job: Customer service agent

Olivia describes herself as “a really chaotic wild child” who has been single for 10 months.

She’s looking for someone “bubbly and outgoing.”

The Cabins: Charlotte

The Cabins: Charlotte started dating women in 2019. Picture: ITV

Age: 29

Job: Coffee company operations manager

Charlotte said before entering The Cabins she only started dating women 18 months ago, but will she find love with Sarah?

The Cabins launches at 9pm on ITV2 on Monday 4 January.

