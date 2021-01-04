Where Was The Cabins Filmed? Location Of The ITV2 Dating Show

The Cabins is the ITV2 dating show here to replace the Love Island hole in your lives. Picture: ITV2

The Cabins is here to fill the Love Island shaped hole in your life, with a winter version of the dating show we all wished for every year.

Brand new series The Cabins sees six singletons shack up in a cosy countryside home in order to find love within 24 hours.

Filling the Love Island-shaped hole in your life, the contestants are ditching dating apps and hunkering down with their potential love interests in the most beautiful setting, but where was The Cabins filmed, and is it a place you can stay?

Here’s everything you need to know about the location of The Cabins and where the series was filmed…

Where was The Cabins filmed?

The Cabins are the romantic setting for six singletons. Picture: ITV

The cosy cabins are in the UK countryside. Picture: ITV

ITV2’s new dating show, The Cabins, took over a countryside retreat in the middle of nowhere for their group of singletons to get to know each other undisturbed.

The exact location of The Cabins is yet to be unveiled, but eagle-eyed reality TV fans noticed the lodges look a lot like the Hidden River Cabins in Cumbria, just outside of the Lake District.

Along with hot tubs and fire puts, the staycation spot for the show also boasts luxury double beds and a terrace overlooking the stunning surroundings.

The Cabins begins on 4 January at 9pm on ITV2.

