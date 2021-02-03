WATCH: Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Accidentally ‘Stabbed’ Her Co-Star On Set

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan talked about behind-the-scenes incidents whilst appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan revealed that she tripped and fell whilst filming the Netflix series, leaving her co-star Claudia Jessie injured.

Bridgerton has people all over the world hooked as the new Netflix series boasts a steamy storyline and a beautiful line-up of actors!

But it seems there are just as many behind-the-scenes mishaps as there are on-screen, as actress Nicola Coughlan has revealed how a very awkward moment for her left her co-star with a bloody injury.

Joining The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Irish star, who plays Penelope Featherington in the period drama, admitted that she accidentally ‘stabbed’ her co-star, Claudia Jessie on set!

Talking about the incident, she explained: “So it was my first day on set and it is quite terrifying getting a big Shondaland Netflix job. You think, I just don't want to screw this up.”

Nicola Coughlan explained that the accident was down to her high heels. Picture: Netflix

Nicola continued: "So they said to me, 'You're very tiny. Let's put you in heels.' And I thought yeah, I will do anything you want me to do. Yes.

"It became evident pretty quickly that with the corset and the heels, my balance was not so amazing.”

She went on to say that her balance was compromised, leaving her to stumble a number of times and collide into Claudia.

The Bridgerton star revealed she and Claudia are still friends after the incident! Picture: Instagram

She added: “So I was walking along and I fell three times and the third time I was holding a parasol, which, in the wrong hand is a deadly weapon.

“I fell forward and stabbed Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, in the hand and she just started bleeding.

"But she's still my friend! But unfortunately, there was a stabbing on the first day and I was guilty. It was not good."

