Bridgerton: From Primark Signs To Yellow Lines – All The Blunders Fans Are Spotting

Fans of Bridgerton have been sharing around the historical inaccuracies they've found. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton fans have spotted some historical inaccuracies in some of the scenes of the period drama series, including a Primark sign and a parking notice.

Some eagle-eyed Bridgerton fans have spotted some blunders in the scenes of the new popular Netflix series, with one apparently spotting a Primark sign in the 18th Century drama!

The period drama, which has floods of people around the nation hooked, has definitely left some fans questioning the accuracies within the details of the series.

With the show being set in the year 1813, people have been sharing some of the historical inaccuracies they've found.

There have been a number of blunders spotted in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

All the mistakes spotted in Bridgerton

In the opening episode, some fans were able to spot yellow painted lines on the road, which apparently didn’t make it to the UK until the 1950s.

In a tweet, one fan was quick to comment on the blunder, explaining that he had noticed some inaccuracies in the scene.

He said: “Two episodes into #Bridgerton and I’ve so far spotted a single yellow line and a telecoms manhole cover. I didn’t realise the 19th Century Brits were such pioneers…”

That’s not all either – one person managed to spot a poster from Primark, while a modern doorbell was also seen.

Two episodes into #Bridgerton and I've so far spotted a single yellow line and a telecoms manhole cover. I didn't realise the 19th Century Brits were such pioneers... pic.twitter.com/6RgUeZ8l8a — Tom 🧑🏼‍🤝‍🧑🏻🌭🐶 (@Tom_TheSequel) January 3, 2021

Fans were quick to share the mistakes spotted in Bridgerton. Picture: Twitter

To add to the list, a parking sign on a lamppost can be seen in one of the episodes, which wouldn’t have been present at the time since their only method of transport was by horse-drawn carriages.

One fan took to Twitter to say: “You will spot a Primark poster, a single yellow line parking restriction and a parking sign on a lamppost.

“Down pipes on the front of buildings which would not have been there and a modern day doorbell. Still a great one to watch though,” he added.

Regardless of the mistakes, people are still enjoying the Netflix series that we all love!

